Lakers Turn to Other Point Guard Options in Rondo's Absence

The Lakers have won four straight, but their path to extending that streak has been muddled by the loss of Rajon Rondo.

The 13-year vet underwent surgery on his broken right hand on Thursday, and will be out for 4-5 weeks.

This leaves a large hole in the second unit. Rondo averaged 8.5 points. 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds for the Lakers, ranking second in the NBA in dimes off the bench.

“Obviously we can’t replace what Rondo does for our team and how important he is to our team,” coach Luke Walton said at Thursday’s practice. “But we’re not gonna make excuses. That’s not who we are as a group. We’re gonna step up, and guys are gonna pick up the slack and add to their responsibilities.”

Fortunately for Walton, he does have plenty of options to run point.

Lonzo Ball will continue to start as the team’s 1-guard, while LeBron James — ninth in the league in assists (7.2) — has been one of the Lakers’ primary creators.

“I just gotta step up,” Ball said. “Play some more minutes, distribute the ball the best way I can, push the pace and defend.”

Walton confirmed that Brandon Ingram will be among the crew filling Rondo’s minutes at point, which is a role he thrived in last season while Ball was hurt.

“Last year he was great with it,” Walton said. “It’s a new group. That group has kinda gotten into a good rhythm of being able to run certain sets, know how to play out of it. Rondo kinda orchestrated that whole deal.”

Walton considers the rotation a “work in progress” with Rondo expected to be sidelined until mid-December.

Lance Stephenson — who successfully ran point for the second unit when Rondo and Ingram were suspended early in the season — will likely return to the role for certain stretches.

Rookie Svi Mykhailiuk (who has played point for the Ukrainian national team) and two-way Laker Alex Caruso are other options.

As for Rondo himself, Walton said the 32-year-old was “fighting his case” to travel with the team, though the Lakers want to be cautious with his recovery from surgery.

Rondo was in the gym with his teammates for Thursday’s practice, coaching them up while wearing a splint on his right hand, pre-operation.

“Rondo came in, got involved, was talking about all the different plays and different options that he sees while he’s out there,” Walton said. “He had the little splint on his hand, but he was still out there, helping our group get better.”