LeBron Drops 44, Climbs All-Time Scoring List in Lakers' 4th Straight Win

On his greatest night yet in purple and gold, LeBron James found himself in the company of Lakers legends.

James entered Wednesday’s game needing 39 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He erupted for 44 — the most by a Laker since Kobe Bryant dropped 60 in his final game more than two years ago.

After leading the Lakers to their fourth straight victory, 126-117 over Portland, LeBron’s ascent in the history books was not lost on his head coach.

“To do what he did and get on the top five of that list and play basketball the way he plays basketball — with how unselfish he is and how great he is at getting his teammates involved — is something that should be praised and talked about,” Walton said.

“I’m doing my part congratulating one of the all-time greats on a great accomplishment.”

It wasn’t all celebration for the Lakers (8-6), who found themselves in an early hole against a Blazers (10-4) team that landed in Los Angeles with a four-game win streak and one of the league’s best defenses.

Portland led by 13 midway through the second quarter, but the Lakers then began their onslaught with James assisting on back-to-back Lonzo Ball 3-pointers.

This sparked a 27-10 run to end the half, which was concluded by a pair of James treys from way beyond the arc.

“Those two 3s he hit at the end of the first half really gave them a lot of momentum and really gave him a lot of confidence,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “You have to pick your poison. Him going downhill and involving his teammates — that’s not necessarily a good alternative.”

James fed the Trail Blazers the other poison in the second half, when he scored 28 of his points.

It began with a 16-point third quarter that saw him take advantage of Portland’s point guards by having Ball come set screens for him.

James — who also finished on the brink of a triple-double with 10 rebounds and nine assists — used this confusion by mixing in some pocket passes to the likes of JaVale McGee, who had 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

LeBron was a one-man battalion in that quarter, adding 16 points and 5 assists to his total.



Did much of his damage out of a two-man game with Lonzo.



Bringing the point guard into the pick-and-roll sews confusion into the defense, and Zo sets solid screens. pic.twitter.com/7cDTWkr9Bl — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) November 15, 2018

LeBron shot 13-of-19 from the field, including 7-of-9 in the second half. The Blazers could not keep him off the free throw line, as he missed both of his first two attempts, but made his final 13.

Even when Portland fouled him, he often still found the basket, as he added three and-1s on the night.

“He takes a beating out there — he really does,” Walton said. “He takes a beating every time he drives. You have to put hands on him, you have to put elbows into him, because of his size and strength.”

The and-1 that put @KingJames ahead of Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time NBA scoring list. pic.twitter.com/5IBqiv4Cli — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 15, 2018

LeBron’s massive effort gave the Lakers their sixth win in seven games. They have also handed Portland half of their four losses this year, since falling to the Blazers in the season opener.

“[James] definitely seemed more aggressive,” Walton said. “It’s something we have talked about. As the season is going, constantly finding that balance [of] being aggressive and putting the team on your shoulders [with] letting some of the other younger guys play-make, take big shots and draw plays for them.

“Tonight, he took it upon himself to be aggressive and make sure we were where we needed to be.”

He's doing it all! @KingJames with a stuff at the rim then gets back for the finger-roll finish in transition!#LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN & ESPN) pic.twitter.com/KS4BjIZ5Ux — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 15, 2018

Rondo suffers broken hand

Rajon Rondo will be out “at least a couple weeks” after fracturing the third metacarpal on his right hand.

Walton surmised that the injury occurred when Rondo stole the ball in the fourth quarter.

Rondo has averaged 8.5 points and 6.5 assists, largely serving as the second-unit point guard. Lonzo Ball will continue to start, while the Lakers have James, Brandon Ingram, Alex Caruso and Svi Mykhailiuk as options at point when he is not on the floor.

“It’s tough,” James said. “[Rondo] is one of our captains and one of our leaders. I heard we got great surgeons here in L.A. Get right to it. Start his rehab as fast as possible and get him back. Next man up.”

Luke Walton talks about Rondo breaking his hand, and congratulates LeBron James on moving up the NBA all-time points list. pic.twitter.com/OCxYy4UHeK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 15, 2018