Fast-Break Points: Quick Hits of the Lakers' Week (11/12/18)

The one word never associated with the Lakers: boring.

On and off the floor, the Lakers keep it interesting, from unique skill sets and backgrounds to off-court chemistry and the latest kicks.

Here’s a quick run-through of another week with the Lake Show.

1) Point guard picks are all the rage

Most point guards aren’t used to setting screens, but the Lakers love to flip pick-and-roll responsibilities when it comes to putting the ball in LeBron James’ hands.

Lonzo Ball and Rajon Rondo have combined for 14 screen assists (despite the latter’s three-game suspension), which are the league’s fourth-most between a pair of guard teammates.

“Size-wise we feel like we can gain an advantage,” Luke Walton said. “Most point guards aren’t willing to switch onto LeBron, so there’s confusion caused by two people trying to figure out how to keep him in front of them.”

Rondo has been a strong pick-setter all season, and the Lakers have used this unique talent for crunch-time buckets in wins over the Wolves and Hawks.

Now Ball is starting to get in on the fun, as he freed James for a trio of triples versus Atlanta.

All three of LeBron James' 3-pointers last night came off a screen by Lonzo Ball.



Lakers love having their point guards set picks. Zo is 3rd among PGs in screen assists (8), and Rondo is 4th (6). pic.twitter.com/8xsw3FruYO — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) November 12, 2018

2) Mount Rushmore all at once

No team in sports has a celebrity row that rivals the Lakers’, and the purple and gold’s most famous supporters were all on hand when they beat the Wolves.

Fans at STAPLES Center went wild as the camera cut from Will Ferrell to Denzel Washington to Jack Nicholson, all sitting courtside.

3) Josh Barkley is a big man in disguise

Josh Hart was dubbed “Josh Barkley” midway through his rookie season, as the 6’5” shooting guard started gobbling rebounds a la Charles Barkley.

This year, Hart has added impressive post defense to his big-man repertoire. The Lakers have frequently used him as an ultra-small-ball power forward, and the results have been frustrating for opposing bigs thinking it’s a mismatch.

Hart put the clamps on 7-footer Zach Collins in a win over Portland, and later taught second-overall pick Marvin Bagley III about the importance of a low center of gravity in the post.

6-foot-11 second-overall pick Marvin Bagley becomes the latest big man to learn of Josh Hart's post defense. pic.twitter.com/5DYYkDHB9F — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) November 11, 2018

4) Hart style catching on

Hart’s been attracting some attention on the court and off.

“The Office” superfan arrived to the Lakers’ Halloween game dressed as Dunder Mifflin assistant to the regional manager Dwight Schrute, and showed up to another contest rocking a Scott’s Tots t-shirt (college tuition not included).

Hart’s play has been just as impressive as his wardrobe, especially his gravity-defying Michael Jackson impression to save an important possession in Portland.

And Hart’s 3-point shooting has been so hot — 46.7 percent during the Lakers’ six-game surge — that one of his triples in Sacramento had LeBron adopting his Fortnite-inspired celebration from last season.

5) Tyson’s immediate impact

For a guy who has scored nine points in three games as a Laker, Tyson Chandler has made a massive impact on his new team.

Far from a ball-dominant player, Chandler has busied himself with providing muscle to the Lakers’ offense, including 14 offensive rebounds as L.A. has gone 3-0 since adding him.

And, according to Rondo, he has been “by far the best pick-setter we have.”

“He kinda reminds me of how KG [Kevin Garnett] used to set picks,” Rondo said “It’s like no one ever really gets over the screen.”

Chandler has been even better on the defensive side, much to the exasperation of Karl-Anthony Towns and Willie Cauley-Stein.

But, of course, his biggest contribution thus far came on a game-saving block, as Chandler swatted a red-hot Trae Young at the final second of the Lakers’ victory over Atlanta.