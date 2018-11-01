LeBron James (left) and JaVale McGee dress up as Jason Voorhees and the Grinch, respectively, for the Lakers' game on Halloween 2018.
Lakers Make Halloween-Style Arena Entrances

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Oct 31, 2018

LeBron James is scary enough in the eyes of his opponents, but the Lakers’ Halloween game gave him the opportunity to amp up the fright factor.

James arrived to Wednesday’s match with the Mavericks in full “Friday the 13th” gear, confirming that Jason Voorhees is even more terrifying at 6-foot-8.

Speaking of height, any idea where JaVale McGee (with his trademark fanny pack) found a 7-foot Grinch costume?

“The Office” superfan Josh Hart arrived to work ready to sell some paper and hold some fire drills, dressed as Dwight Schrute.

“Identify theft is not a joke Josh”

Meanwhile, Lance Stephenson was unrecognizable as … well, something terrifying.

Happy Halloween

Lonzo Ball, Svi Mykhailiuk and Ivica Zubac got in the Halloween spirit a day early, dressing up as Batman, a scary clown and Frankenstein, respectively, for a community event at the UCLA Health Training Center.

The Lakers trio led kids on a trick-or-treat trail throughout the facility, which ended with Batman revealing his identity before some hoops on the Lakers’ court.

