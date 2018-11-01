Lakers Make Halloween-Style Arena Entrances

LeBron James is scary enough in the eyes of his opponents, but the Lakers’ Halloween game gave him the opportunity to amp up the fright factor.

James arrived to Wednesday’s match with the Mavericks in full “Friday the 13th” gear, confirming that Jason Voorhees is even more terrifying at 6-foot-8.

Speaking of height, any idea where JaVale McGee (with his trademark fanny pack) found a 7-foot Grinch costume?

You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch pic.twitter.com/WCbDkyguO1 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 31, 2018

“The Office” superfan Josh Hart arrived to work ready to sell some paper and hold some fire drills, dressed as Dwight Schrute.

Meanwhile, Lance Stephenson was unrecognizable as … well, something terrifying.

Lonzo Ball, Svi Mykhailiuk and Ivica Zubac got in the Halloween spirit a day early, dressing up as Batman, a scary clown and Frankenstein, respectively, for a community event at the UCLA Health Training Center.

The Lakers trio led kids on a trick-or-treat trail throughout the facility, which ended with Batman revealing his identity before some hoops on the Lakers’ court.