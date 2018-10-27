3 Things to Know: Lakers at Spurs (10/26/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers seek their third straight win.

1) The new guys are making moves

The Lakers charge into Texas after securing wins on back-to-back nights over Phoenix and Denver. A trio of first-year veterans were at the forefront of that success.

LeBron James, as expected, has been the leader, averaging 25.8 points, 9.2 assists and 8.6 rebounds, while going off for a triple-double against the Nuggets. He has been nigh-unstoppable in the Lakers’ transition attack, with 10 of his 28 points coming on fast-breaks.

JaVale McGee has fully embraced his opportunity as the Lakers’ starting center. It had been five yeas since he last scored 20 points in a game, until doing so in Phoenix. And the next night he put up 21, attacking the rim through post-ups, pick-and-rolls and put-backs.

But the man of the week has been Lance Stephenson. While his numbers may not be as high as James’ or McGee’s, Stephenson has been electric off the bench for the Lakers. Down by eight with less than six minutes remaining on Thursday, Lance hit back-to-back clutch 3-pointers to spark the comeback over Denver.

2) Point guard is the position to watch

Coming off a three-game suspension, Rajon Rondo will be back in action for the Lakers.

He performed well in two starts, averaging 13.0 points and 10.5 assists, but it is not yet known if coach Luke Walton will continue to roll with Lonzo Ball, who started both of the Lakers’ victories in Rondo’s absence.

Lonzo has provided across the board for the Lakers in three starts, putting up 12.7 points, 6.7 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals.

That last category was his most impactful on Thursday, as he nearly singlehandedly short-circuited Denver’s offense in the fourth quarter.

Lonzo Ball made a ton of key defensive plays in that fourth-quarter comeback. Total havoc-creator. pic.twitter.com/IbjOLRaNOH — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) October 26, 2018

3) Vengeance is on the menu

It’s only been six days since the Lakers last faced the Spurs, and there’s no chance any player on either team has forgotten that bout.

A back-and-forth game came down to the final seconds of regulation, when LeBron pulled up for a ridiculously deep 3-pointer to force overtime. The Lakers appeared to have taken control, but San Antonio rallied back in the final minute and completed their comeback on Patty Mills’ game-winning jumper.

It was a 143-142 shootout of supreme talent, with LaMarcus Aldridge (37 points, 10 rebounds), DeMar DeRozan (32 points, 14 assists, eight rebounds) and James (32 points, 14 assists, eight rebounds) expectedly taking center stage.

Kyle Kuzma also hopped in amongst the stars, dropping 37 points, just one short of his career-high. We’ll see who brings the firepower this time around, in enemy territory.

Injury Report

Lakers: Brandon Ingram (suspension) is out.

Spurs: Dejounte Murray (right ACL), Lonnie Walker IV (right medial meniscus) and Derrick White (left heel pain) are out.

Tip-Off: 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: AT&T Center — San Antonio, Texas