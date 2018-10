EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Scott Machado, it was announced today.

Machado played in 46 games (22 starts) for the South Bay Lakers last season, averaging 15.9 points (.450 FG%, .405 3P%), 8.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.4 minutes per game. The Lakers roster stands at 18, including two two-way players.