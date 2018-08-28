NBA TV to Air Lakers Marathon on Wednesday

Aug. 29 is Lakers Day on NBA TV, which will broadcast a marathon of some of the greatest games in franchise history.

From Wilt Chamberlain to Kobe Bryant and from Showtime to the three-peat, the Lakers' generation-to-generation dominance will be on full display this Wednesday.

Below is the day’s schedule (all times Pacific).

6:30 a.m. — Wilt Chamberlain's 24 points and 29 rebounds lead the Lakers to their first title in L.A.

8:30 a.m. — A rookie Magic Johnson starts at center and drops 42 points in the championship-clinching game.

10 a.m. — Magic's famous skyhook caps the Lakers' Finals comeback over Boston.

12 p.m. — James Worthy earns his "Big Game" nickname with a triple-double in Game 7 of the Finals.

2 p.m. — The 2000 Lakers mount a 15-point, fourth-quarter comeback in Game 7 of the conference finals.

4 p.m. — "Magic and Bird: A Courtship of Rivals" — a documentary on the rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. (Also airs at 9 p.m.)

6 p.m. — Shaquille O'Neal leads the Lakers to back-to-back championships with 29 points against Philadelphia.

8 p.m. — Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol lead the Lakers past the Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 Finals.

11 p.m. — Robert Horry's buzzer-beater stuns Sacramento in the 2002 Western Conference Finals.

1 a.m. — Kobe scores 81 points — the second-most in a single game in NBA history.