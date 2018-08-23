Rookie Survey: Svi Mykhailiuk Voted Draft's 2nd-Best Shooter

On the heels of a red-hot summer league, Svi Mykhailiuk received plenty of respect from the rest of his draft class.

The sharpshooter was voted the second-best shooter among first-year players, drawing 13 percent of the vote in a tie with Atlanta’s Kevin Huerter.

Only fellow Hawk Trae Young (47 percent) took more votes out of the 36 players surveyed by NBA.com at the annual Rookie Photo Shoot.

It’s easy to see why Mykhailiuk has a such a sterling shooting reputation.

He hit a flaming 40.8 percent of his 3-point attempts at the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 2.9 makes per game.

The Ukrainian was even deadlier during his senior year at Kansas, where he hit a program-record 115 triples on a Big 12-best 44.4 percent clip.

Both Mykhailiuk (drafted 47th overall) and 25th pick Moe Wagner received votes in the category for the biggest steal of the Draft.

Meanwhile, new Laker LeBron James was overwhelmingly voted the rookies’ favorite player in the NBA.

The four-time MVP took 29 percent of the vote in that category — 20 percent more than second-place Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant of Golden State.

And Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s legacy still looms large. Two years since his retirement, the five-time champion still received votes as the class’ favorite player.