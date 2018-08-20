NBA TV to Air Kobe Bryant Marathon This Thursday

For Kobe Bryant’s 40th birthday, NBA TV is airing a daylong Mamba marathon, including some of this best games and interviews.

From winning the Slam Dunk Contest as a rookie to dropping 60 points in his career finale, Bryant’s greatest hits will be running continuously on Thursday, Aug. 23.

Below is the day’s schedule (all times Pacific).

3 a.m. — Rookie Kobe soars to the Slam Dunk Contest title in Cleveland. (Also airs at 9:30 a.m.)

3:30 a.m. — Nineteen-year-old Kobe scores 33 points in a duel with Michael Jordan (36 points).

5:30 a.m. — Bryant scores 18 points in his very first All-Star Game.

7:30 a.m. — Kobe pours in 28 points, including several clutch overtime baskets, in Game 4 off the 2000 NBA Finals.

10 a.m. — Bryant erupts for 48 points and 16 rebounds to eliminate Sacramento in the 2001 Western Conference Semifinals.

12 p.m. — Kobe scores 81 points in a single game — the second-most in NBA history.

2 p.m. — Kobe puts up 32 points in an overtime win over Orlando in Game 4 of the 2009 NBA Finals.

4 p.m. — Bryant’s interview with Ahmad Rashad. (Also airs at 9 p.m.)

5 p.m. — Kobe sits down with Shaquille O’Neal to discuss their time as teammates. (Also airs at 10 p.m.)

6 p.m. — Bryant scores 60 points in the final game of his career.