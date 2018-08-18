2018-19 Lakers Schedule Breakdown: February

After closing January with the season’s longest homestand, the Lakers will immediately begin February with a season-long 11-day, five-game road trip.

They may begin that voyage in Oakland, but the remaining four contests will all take place in the East, leading into All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.

Several Lakers should be prepared to stay on the opposite coast — be it for the All-Star Game or Rising Stars Challenge — including LeBron James, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma.

February

Games: 9

Home: 2

Away: 7

National TV: 5

Playoff Opponents: 7

Back-to-Backs: 0

Home Opponents: Houston, New Orleans

Road Destinations: Golden State, Indiana, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New Orleans, Memphis

Key Matchups

Feb. 5 at Indiana (4 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet)

One of the biggest surprises of the playoffs was how close the Pacers came to knocking out the LeBron-led Cavaliers in the first round. But James averaged 34.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists to will his team to a seven-game series win.

Kyle Kuzma caught fire in the fourth quarter where he scored 17 out of his 28 total points against Boston #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/F6fv4TeK3T — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 24, 2018

Feb. 7 at Boston (5 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet and TNT)

The greatest rivalry in the history of basketball just got better. LeBron and the Lakers will take on a Celtics squad led by James’ championship-winning wingman, Kyrie Irving.

Brandon Ingram set new career highs tonight with 24 points and 11 rebounds against Philly. pic.twitter.com/j5wIN2qdaV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 16, 2017

Feb. 10 at Philadelphia (12:30 p.m. PT; ABC)

Last season, the Lakers and Sixers young cores went at it in two battles that came down to the very end. Toss in the arrival of LeBron, and this already gripping matchup is even more must-see.