2018-19 Lakers Schedule Breakdown: February

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Aug 18, 2018

After closing January with the season’s longest homestand, the Lakers will immediately begin February with a season-long 11-day, five-game road trip.

They may begin that voyage in Oakland, but the remaining four contests will all take place in the East, leading into All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.

Several Lakers should be prepared to stay on the opposite coast — be it for the All-Star Game or Rising Stars Challenge — including LeBron James, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma.

February
Games: 9
Home: 2
Away: 7
National TV: 5
Playoff Opponents: 7
Back-to-Backs: 0
Home Opponents: Houston, New Orleans
Road Destinations: Golden State, Indiana, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New Orleans, Memphis

Key Matchups

Feb. 5 at Indiana (4 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet)
One of the biggest surprises of the playoffs was how close the Pacers came to knocking out the LeBron-led Cavaliers in the first round. But James averaged 34.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists to will his team to a seven-game series win.

Feb. 7 at Boston (5 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet and TNT)
The greatest rivalry in the history of basketball just got better. LeBron and the Lakers will take on a Celtics squad led by James’ championship-winning wingman, Kyrie Irving.

Feb. 10 at Philadelphia (12:30 p.m. PT; ABC)
Last season, the Lakers and Sixers young cores went at it in two battles that came down to the very end. Toss in the arrival of LeBron, and this already gripping matchup is even more must-see.

