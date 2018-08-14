2018-19 Lakers Schedule Breakdown: October

One of the most anticipated Lakers seasons in recent history is set to begin, as the NBA has released an 82-game schedule packed with matchups against top-tier teams, particularly from the Western Conference.

Eyes from around the league will be on LeBron James and the new-look Lakers, as they start the season in Portland before debuting in front of the L.A. fans two days later.

Expect packed road arenas and an even crazier home atmosphere, as the first act begins between an iconic franchise and the world’s best player.

October

Games: 8

Home: 4

Away: 4

Playoff Opponents: 5

National TV Games: 3

Back-to-Backs: 1

Home Opponents: Houston, San Antonio, Denver, Dallas

Road Destinations: Portland, Phoenix, San Antonio, Minnesota

Key Matchups

6 can't miss games on the Lakers schedule, presented by @Delta. pic.twitter.com/knUPGSdLGI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 10, 2018

Oct. 18 at Portland (7:30 p.m. PT; TNT)

The LeBron era will begin in unfriendly territory, as the Lakers open the season on the road for the first time in 13 years. This is a potential playoff preview, as Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum present one of the league’s most explosive backcourts.

Oct. 20 vs. Houston (7:30 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN)

Speaking of star guards, they don’t come much better than James Harden and Chris Paul, who were one win away from reaching last year’s NBA Finals. But even their shine will be dulled by LeBron in his very first game in front of a roaring STAPLES Center home crowd.

Oct. 25 vs. Denver (7:30 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet and TNT)

There was plenty of tension between the Lakers and Nuggets across four games last season, and these teams will get reacquainted early in the year. This time Jamal Murray’s crew will have to deal with the Lakers’ addition of James, while Isaiah Thomas has switched sides to Denver.