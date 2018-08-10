Lakers to Make 31 Appearances on National TV in 2018-19

Take the greatest player on the planet and add him to one of the sport’s most iconic franchises, and you’ve got a show that everybody will want to watch.

LeBron James and the Lakers are that (Lake) Show this year, as they are scheduled to appear on national TV 31 times, be it on ESPN (14 games), TNT (13) or ABC (five)*.

A league-leading 12 of the Lakers’ games will also be shown on NBA TV.

Nearly half of the Lakers’ 82-game schedule will air on national TV, including a January-February stretch that will have 10 national appearances across 16 contests.

Spectrum SportsNet will broadcast the remainder of the Lakers’ games, as well as several nationally televised contests, including the home opener and LeBron’s return to Cleveland.

*Note: Christmas Day against Golden State will be simulcasted on both ESPN and ABC.