Teammates, Peers React to LeBron James' School Opening

LeBron James' latest accomplishment came off the court, but its significance wasn't lost on those who compete with and against him night-to-night.

The four-time MVP opened a state-of-the-art public school in Akron, Ohio, over the weekend, changing the education landscape in his hometown. James' new Lakers teammates, fellow NBA stars and former First Lady Michelle Obama were among the many to congratulate him for this achievement.

