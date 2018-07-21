Latest Laker: Jeffrey Carroll

After helping the Lakers reach the Las Vegas Summer League finals, Jeffrey Caroll’s next task will be competing at the team’s training camp.

Carroll joined the Lakers after averaging 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 3-pointers in his final year at Oklahoma State, becoming just the fourth player in Big 12 history to rank among the conference’s top 10 in those three categories.

However, he was much more effective inside of the arc for the Lakers.

In nine summer league games, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound wing shot an uncharacteristic 4-of-21 from 3-point range (19.0 percent). However, he hit a whopping 14-of-18 on two-pointers (77.8).

The 23-year-old did a nice job of getting to the rim in a variety of ways. He attacked in transition, off straight-line drives and was constantly looking for put-back opportunities on the offensive glass.

Jeffrey Carrol flies through the lane and slams it home #LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN & NBA TV) pic.twitter.com/o1fMXcWsn5 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 5, 2018

The Roulette, Texas, native averaged 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.3 minutes for the Lakers, while shooting 46.2 percent from the field.

Carroll is joined on the training camp roster by the following wing players: Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lance Stephenson, Svi Mykhailiuk and Luol Deng.

The Lakers have one two-way contract available for the upcoming season.