MVP Hart, Second Team Svi Earn Summer League Honors

Josh Hart picked up some hardware before Monday’s Las Vegas championship game, as the second-year wing was named 2018 Summer League MVP.

Hart has been an offense unto himself through six games in Vegas, averaging a summer-league-leading 24.2 points along with the event’s second-most 3-pointers (3.5).

The 23-year-old has spent the bulk of the offseason working on his ball handling and jump shooting, as improvement in both areas has been easy to see.

With a tighter dribble, Hart has consistently sliced up opposing defenses, shooting 50.8 percent on two-pointers. And he has also been able to handle his way into looks from deep, hitting 39.6 percent from 3-point range.

The definition of a two-way player, Hart has provided the Lakers more than just scoring. He is averaging 4.4 points, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals and only 1.5 turnovers, while constantly serving as the Lakers’ primary defender on the opponent’s best wing player.

The sophomore was only able to play two games at last year’s summer league before an injury shut him down, but the Las Vegas fans aren’t soon to forget his performances this time.

Hart has scored at least 18 points in all six of his games, including a 37-point eruption in the semifinals — which broke the Lakers’ single-game summer scoring record — and a 27-point scorcher against New York.

Josh Hart's dominance of Summer League continues as he finishes with 37 points and 9 boards to lead the Lakers to the finals!

Svi Earns Second Team Honors

Drafted 47th overall last month, Svi Mykhailiuk has shot himself into the NBA landscape with a strong display at summer league.

The rookie sharpshooter was named to the All-Summer League Second Team following a six-game run that saw him average 17.7 points and 3.0 made triples.

Like Hart, Mykhailiuk has been devastating with his dribble, constantly getting to the cup (60.0 percent on twos) and pulling up for 3’s (42.9 percent).

Impressive opening minutes for Svi Mykhailiuk.



- Step-back J out of pick-and-roll.

- Pull-up jumper off a couple screens.

- Two grown-man rebounds in traffic. pic.twitter.com/oZMBCCj7NR — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) July 8, 2018

As expected, he has been an excellent spot-up shooter, while also showing plenty of talent and hustle when it comes to passing, rebounding and defending.

And like Hart, he saved his top game for the semifinals, dropping 31 points and six 3-pointers on Cleveland.

Right before this sequence, someone on the Cavs bench yelled “He can’t guard you!” to the player covered by Svi.



Not only did Svi stay in front and help force the turnover, he proceeded to hit a pull-up 3 in his face on the other end. pic.twitter.com/E2CRBGTZP0 — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) July 17, 2018

The All-Summer League First Team was made up of Hart, Wendell Carter Jr., Kevin Knox, Collin Sexton and Christian Wood.

Mykhailiuk was joined on the Second Team by Deandre Ayton, Wade Baldwin IV, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Trae Young.

Hart — picked 30th last season — and Mykhailiuk were the only players on either All-Summer League team who were drafted later than 17th over the last two years.*

With Hart taking MVP honors and Mykhailiuk selected to the Second Team by members of the media, the Lakers have repeated the awards that Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma received last season, respectively.

Now the Lakers hope that Hart, Mykhailiuk or one of their teammates can match Kuzma by being named Championship Game MVP in Tuesday night’s title match.

*Wood went undrafted, but has been playing professionally for three seasons.