3 Things to Know: Lakers vs. Warriors (California Classic)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ summer league team finishes the California Classic against the Golden State Warriors.

1) Svi is looking to make it 3 for 3

In the first two games of the California Classic, 47th pick Svi Mykhailiuk has put together a nice first impression, averaging 13.5 points.

The Ukrainian sharpshooter has hit 5-of-14 from 3-point range (35.7 percent), which is below his excellent standard.

However, he has shown off his underrated ball handling and athleticism, making 6-of-7 from inside the arc, mainly by dusting defenders trying to close out on a potential 3-point attempt.

2) The others hope to bounce back

Aside from Mykhailiuk, Tuesday’s loss to Miami was a forgettable one for just about everyone on the roster.

Josh Hart and Moe Wagner both dropped 23 points in the California Cup opener, but couldn’t get into rhythm for the second match. Hart only played the first half, scoring a single point, while Wagner had eight points and five turnovers.

For Wagner, look for him to get back to finding success handling the ball against bigger defenders and rolling/popping out of the two-man game.

Nice dish by Xavier Rathan-Mayes finds Moe Wagner for the easy slam #LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN & NBA TV) pic.twitter.com/D5vIaGHtjN — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 3, 2018

3) Golden State is aiming for a perfect Classic

While there may not be a “champion” of the California Classic, the Warriors can cement a 3-0 record by beating the Lakers today.

Jordan Bell is the most notable name on the roster, coming off a sizable role in Golden State’s title run. Bell has done a bit of everything so far, averaging 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.0 blocks.

And keep an eye on Kendrick Nunn, who has unsurprisingly led the Warriors in scoring (14.0), after averaging the NCAA’s second-highest point total last year (25.9).

Tip-Off: 12 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. NBA TV nationally.

Location: Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, California