Caruso Proudly Reflects on Red, White and Blue

On the fourth of July, most Americans can reflect upon something they love about their country.

But not as many have actually had the privilege of representing the United States on the world stage.

On Sunday in La Habana, Cuba, Lakers guard Alex Caruso did just that, starting for Team USA in the FIBA Qualifiers, helping America to a 93-62 win over Cuba. He scored 11 points on 3 of 5 field goals plus 4 of 6 free throws to go with three boards, an assist and a steal, responding well to a tough 78-70 loss to Mexico on June 28.

“Incredible experience,” he said. “Great group of guys. Great group of coaches. Jeff Van Gundy is an outstanding coach and motivator; I’m really glad I got to spend time with him and learn from him.”

On Monday, Caruso flew back to Los Angeles from Miami, and slept in his own bed for one night before waking up early to fly to Sacramento and arrive at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday in advance of the Lakers California Classic game against Miami that evening.

“Nothing new,” he said after the 89-74 loss in which he posted eight points, four assists and three steals in 23 minutes. “That’s pretty much protocol for my schedule.”

Indeed, Caruso is used to taking commercial flights at all hours of the day after his 2017-18 experience as a two-way player with the Lakers and South Bay Lakers of the G-League. Often, he’d play for the Lakers on, for example, a Tuesday in Los Angeles, then fly directly to meet the South Bay squad on a Wednesday in Iowa, only to return to the senior squad on Thursday in Phoenix.

Caruso ended up playing in 37 games for the Lakers, including seven starts, and 29 games for South Bay (25 starts). And while playing in the NBA was a dream he made come true, Team USA wasn’t really on his radar.

"Hearing the national anthem with USA across your chest is something I never really imagined me being able to do,” he reflected. “So having the opportunity was really special, something that I hope if I get another chance I can play again.”

Team USA is the Dream Team. The Redeem Team. And so on.

“That’s LeBron, that’s KD, that’s all those guys you see at the Olympics,” said Caruso. “For us to be able to go out there and play for them and play for the rest of the USA Basketball Organization is a big deal.”

In fact, the FIBA team landed in Mexico City the night before El Tri’s final group stage game of the World Cup against Sweden, and it seemed to Caruso like all 8.8 million people in the city were partying ahead of the 9 a.m. kick off.

”It was a good experience just to see the pride that they have,” he recalled. “But that’s the biggest stage, the World Cup, so me just being in the FIBA Qualifiers puts it in perspective for me.”

Caruso may be used to a crazy travel schedule and thus didn’t use that as an excuse for Tuesday’s loss to Miami, but meeting 90 percent of his teammates (all but Josh Hart) for the first time at breakfast on the day of the game probably didn’t help the cohesion on the court.

“Just didn’t play good … it was one of those nights,” he said. “A little discombobulated, not great effort across the board. Myself and Josh Hart have to do a better job of getting guys ready to play and bringing the intensity because we know what it’s about. We’ve been there, we’ve done it. It’s on us to get prepared and lead the way for the new guys.”

They’ll get another chance against Golden State at noon on Thursday. But in the meantime, Caruso may enjoy the 4th of July a bit more after getting to rock USA on his chest just a few days ago.

“It’s always a big deal just how much everybody celebrates it with all the fireworks, colors, just being patriotic, but it’ll be cool looking at some USA pictures of myself on the 4th of July,” he concluded. “That’s going to be a jersey for the collection, for sure.”