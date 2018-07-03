(FIBA.com)
Zubac Stars for Croatia in Back-to-Back Wins at World Cup Qualifiers
Croatia entered last week in dangerous territory, saddled with a 1-3 record that jeopardized their potential to advance at the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers.
Enter Ivica Zubac and co.
The third-year Lakers center came through for his national team, as he threw down dunk after dunk to help guide Croatia to wins over Italy and Romania.
.@dariosaric !@44Bojan with the no dish.@ivicazubac flushes it down!
https://t.co/yB4gFvEpdW
https://t.co/6BBBf67dk5 pic.twitter.com/6ekNN1ujRo
It began on Thursday against the Italians, when Zubac scored 12 points, thanks largely to a parade to the free throw line, where he hit eight foul shots.
Following that 78-72 victory, Croatia dominated Romania, 90-63, and Zubac had a huge hand in it. The 7-foot-1 big man dominated down low, tallying 20 points and nine rebounds (four offensive).
.@ivicazubac and @dariosaric combine for PTS and REB in @CbfHks 's big win!
https://t.co/bkA0iUyKfb pic.twitter.com/86PzunBkp0
Italy and Romania weren’t able to handle the physicality of an NBA center. Zubac bullied the competition and developed a taste for dunking by ducking in to the paint and running the floor in transition.
The hoop was a well for him, as he shot 10-of-14 from the field and a perfect 12-of-12 on free throws. He also added four blocks and only one turnover.