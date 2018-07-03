Zubac Stars for Croatia in Back-to-Back Wins at World Cup Qualifiers

Croatia entered last week in dangerous territory, saddled with a 1-3 record that jeopardized their potential to advance at the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Enter Ivica Zubac and co.

The third-year Lakers center came through for his national team, as he threw down dunk after dunk to help guide Croatia to wins over Italy and Romania.

It began on Thursday against the Italians, when Zubac scored 12 points, thanks largely to a parade to the free throw line, where he hit eight foul shots.

Following that 78-72 victory, Croatia dominated Romania, 90-63, and Zubac had a huge hand in it. The 7-foot-1 big man dominated down low, tallying 20 points and nine rebounds (four offensive).

Italy and Romania weren’t able to handle the physicality of an NBA center. Zubac bullied the competition and developed a taste for dunking by ducking in to the paint and running the floor in transition.

The hoop was a well for him, as he shot 10-of-14 from the field and a perfect 12-of-12 on free throws. He also added four blocks and only one turnover.