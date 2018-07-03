3 Things to Know: Lakers vs. Heat (California Classic)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ summer league team takes on the Miami Heat at the California Classic.

1) Moe and Svi are looking for an encore

It was a successful summer debut for rookies Moritz Wagner and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, as the duo combined to score 38 points on Monday’s opening loss to Sacramento.

Wagner struggled from the field (6-of-18) but punished the Kings at the foul line (9-of-10), using his creative dribble-drive to draw fouls against bigs who aren’t used to guarding ball handlers.

Moe skilled — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Mykhailiuk drilled from deep with three 3-pointers and a long two, and also attacked the rim on a pair of dunks.

We’ll see what kind of firepower they can provide in their second exhibition.

The defense swarms on the outlet pass leading to a breakaway slam for Mykhailiuk! #LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN & NBA TV) pic.twitter.com/mrPH0ilyij — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 3, 2018

2) Will Hart get his wish?

Josh Hart had never been ejected in his basketball life before two technical fouls took him out of Monday’s game.

Despite finishing with 23 points and four 3-pointers, Hart said he “didn’t like how I played” in the loss to the Kings. He had mixed results running point, finishing with four assists against five turnovers.

The Lakers’ initial plan for Hart was to have him play one game apiece at the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League.

But the sophomore is starving to play in games after months of 1-on-1 and individual workouts, and said he would ask Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka and Luke Walton to allow him to continue.

“I plan on playing,” Hart said. “I’m here, and I want to compete. That’s what I’m gonna talk to those guys about.”

Nice dish by Xavier Rathan-Mayes finds Moe Wagner for the easy slam #LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN & NBA TV) pic.twitter.com/D5vIaGHtjN — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 3, 2018

3) The Lakers have an X-factor

Outside of Hart, Wagner and Mykhailiuk, the rest of the Lakers’ roster might be unknown to many fans. But Xavier Rathan-Mayes gave reason to remember his name on Monday.

Starting at point guard, the G League product was brilliant with the ball in his hands, handing out 12 assists with just one turnover, while also shooting 3-of-4 with all of his buckets coming on slashes to the hoop.

Rathan-Mayes, who earned a call-up to the Memphis Grizzlies last year, dropped several flashy dimes both in transition and out of pick-and-roll.

Both of the above highlights came off slick passes from XRM, whose reel also including this sizzling drive-and-kick to Hart.

Tip-Off: 6 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A. ESPN 2 nationally.

Location: Golden 1 Center — Sacramento, California