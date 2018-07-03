Wagner, Mykhailiuk Impress in Summer Debuts

SACRAMENTO — The fans at Golden 1 Center likely won’t forget Moe Wagner next time he and the Lakers are in town.

In his summer league debut, the 25th-overall draft pick was physical all night long, heading to the free throw line 10 times but also committing five fouls himself.

The Sacramento crowd — packed for the opening night of the inaugural California Classic — booed with gusto whenever a whistle followed Wagner, for better or worse.

“That’s nothing new,” Wagner laughed. “I’m used to that. It didn’t take them long — or it didn’t take me long, apparently. It’s part of it. I love that stuff. I think it’s a sign of respect. I don’t worry about that stuff. I enjoy that stuff.”

Wagner shot just 6-of-18 from the field in the Lakers’ 98-93 loss, but nonetheless poured in 23 points, including nine at the foul line.

The Kings weren’t ready for a big man who could handle the ball, as Wagner drew a handful of fouls by attacking with his dribble. Known for his shooting ability, he hit just 2-of-9 from 3-point range, but drilled an important triple in the final two minutes that kept the game within reach.

Credit summer league coach Miles Simon with a nice play call here.



Elevator screen for Svi flows into another screen for Moe Wagner, who pops out and drains. pic.twitter.com/8D8RvGglnX — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) July 3, 2018

Wagner was also active off the scoreboard, collecting seven rebounds, setting several strong screens and serving as the voice of the defense.

“Moe Wagner was kind of quarterbacking our defense and getting into the calls,” summer league head coach Miles Simon said. “(That was) something he kind of struggled with in camp.”

Meanwhile, 47th-overall pick Svi Mykhailiuk also made his debut and immediately showed off the fast release and deep range that made him such a dangerous shooter in college, as he hit three 3-pointers and a long two en route to 15 points.

“That dude doesn’t miss,” Wagner said. “I know Svi since we’re both from Europe, and we played back then a couple times against each other. So I know how good he is. I’m not surprised.”

Good first impression for Svi Mykhailiuk.



Hustles for the loose board and man is that a quick trigger for 3. pic.twitter.com/cze1EOlAdP — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) July 3, 2018

Mykhailiuk also considers himself an underrated athlete, and began making his case with a pair of first-half dunks.

One came after leaking out in transition, while the other saw him punish the defense for overplaying his potential to launch a triple.

“(Because) I can shoot it really well, it gives me more opportunities to go to the rim,” Mykhailiuk said. “I think I have good enough handles to go to the rim.”

Notes

Josh Hart scored 23 points, including four 3-pointers, but was ejected for receiving two technical fouls. He said it was the first ejection of his life. … Hart ran point for much of the night, tallying four assists against five turnovers. … Xavier Rathan-Mayes had a brilliant passing night, handing out 12 assists. … Sacramento played four first-round draft picks, including De’Aaron Fox (23 points) and second-overall selection Marvin Bagley III (18).