Alex Caruso, Team USA Rout Cuba to Conclude World Cup Qualifiers

Alex Caruso is set to join the Lakers for summer league after donning the red, white and blue during USA Basketball’s FIBA World Cup qualifying games this week.

Caruso and the Americans struggled on Thursday, shockingly falling to Mexico, 78-70. The two-way Laker had three steals, but uncharacteristically had only three points against seven turnovers.

But Caruso and co. bounced back in style on Sunday, throttling Cuba, 93-62, to finish with a 5-1 record in qualifying competition.

Finish strong. Closing out @FIBAWC Qualifying window three in Cuba



#USABMWCQ versus Cuba



Havana, Cuba

4 PM EDT

ESPN+

https://t.co/cXQcedJBFN pic.twitter.com/fhYPJs8k2y — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 1, 2018

Caruso was back in floor general mode for this contest, playing 24 turnover-free minutes while pitching in 11 points, including a sizzling crossover into a driving dunk.

The Second Team All-G League selection will not play with the Lakers at this week’s California Cup. Instead, he will join the team for the Las Vegas Summer League, which begins on Saturday night at 8:30 PT against Philadelphia.