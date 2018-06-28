Moe Wagner Brings Unique Style On and Off the Court

It wouldn’t have been hard to spot Moritz Wagner on the University of Michigan campus. You just had to look for the 6-foot-11 German who’s wearing a baseball helmet while riding a motor scooter.

The self-described “ridiculous” image had a noble origin.

According to Wagner, buses weren’t running regularly during his sophomore year. Wanting to work on his game, the basketball star used the scooter to get him to the gym three times a day.

But his helmet was better suited for the baseball diamond than the road, and his ride made him a frequent target of parking enforcement.

“I wasn’t very safe and I collected a lot of parking tickets,” the Lakers draft pick admitted. “But it helped me out for a couple months.”

There weren't many college hoops stars who rode to the gym on a scooter while wearing a baseball helmet.



Moe Wagner sits down with us to talk about his unique skill set and personality.



: https://t.co/GozFNnylXQ pic.twitter.com/PuZ2bVygIF — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) June 28, 2018

Wagner has just always been unique.

From his childhood in Berlin to his social media handle (@Moritz_Weasley, after Harry Potter’s best friend), Wagner is far from the average NBA player.

That applies to his skill set as well. In an era when traditional big men are forced to become shooters, Wagner can rain 3-pointers like a guard, hitting 39.4 percent on 4.1 attempts per game last year.

“In the beginning of my career, they didn’t necessarily go in all the time, but I’ve always liked shooting,” he said. “In the beginning of my career I was more like a guard, ball handler, so kind of just kept that for myself. They started going in at a certain point.”

Part of the inspiration for his shooting came from a fellow German: Dirk Nowitzki.

Since 2011 (Nowitzki’s championship season), Wagner has hung a poster of the 13-time all-star on his wall, with a German caption that translates to: “All dreams are crazy. Until they come true.”

The poster journeyed with Wagner to Ann Arbor, and soon it will be in Los Angeles.

“It will definitely make its way here,” Wagner laughed.

Wagner’s skill set isn’t limited to just shooting. He’s a good passer and nimble for a 245-pounder, able to sell defenders with a pump-fake 3-pointer before driving to the basket.

“I think that’s why I’m here,” he said. “That’s kind of my niche: attack big guys off the dribble and on the perimeter. (It’s) something I embraced in college at Michigan a lot.”

"I've always wanted to be a complete basketball player and not limit my abilities to one thing. I think that's why I'm here."



Get to know @moritz_weasley pic.twitter.com/pNbYaH7y1A — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 26, 2018

That unexpected mobility also applies in transition, where Wagner was one of the best finishers in college basketball.

Despite his large frame, he was able to glide down the court on the fast-break, making for a promising addition to a Lakers team that plays at one of the fastest paces in the NBA.

“I never wanted to be a shooter that is big; instead I wanted to be someone who is big and can shoot,” he said. “That might sound weird, but I’ve always wanted to be a complete basketball player and not limit my abilities to one thing.”

Lakers fans will get their first impression of Wagner in just a few days, as the Lakers begin their summer league schedule in Sacramento on Monday.

The 21-year-old famous for his passionate displays on the court promises that he will be playing with “a lot of joy.”

“I’m gonna smile, I’m gonna enjoy it,” Wagner said. “I’m gonna have fun with it and enjoy being around my teammates, enjoy being a professional. I’m gonna have fun out there.”