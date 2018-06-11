Lakers Draft Workouts: June 12, 2018

Owners of the 25th and 47th picks in the NBA Draft, the Lakers are deep in the process of working out college and international prospects ahead of selection day on June 21.

On Tuesday, six more players will audition for the purple and gold at the UCLA Health Training Center.

Abdul-Malik Abu (F, 6’8”, 235, NC State)

- Averaged 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 14.9 minutes as a senior.

- In 2015-16: Ranked fifth in the ACC in rebounds (8.8) and eighth in field goal percentage (49.0).

- Shot 49.5 percent from the floor in his four-year career.

Trevon Bluiett (G/F, 6’6”, 215, Xavier))

- Second Team All-American

- Three-time First Team All-Big East selection

- Ranked among his conference’s top three in both 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage for back-to-back years.

He does a little bit of everything and has Xavier in a position to get a 1-seed.



Trevon Bluiett has earned his spot at the @Wendys #WoodenAward table. pic.twitter.com/vAXIz6HNdW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 10, 2018

Kameron Chatman (G, 6’7”, 210, Detroit)

- Ranked fourth in the Horizon League in both scoring (17.8) and rebounds (8.2).

- Shot 41.4 percent on 3-pointers, averaging 2.1 makes.

- Played two seasons at Michigan before transferring last year.

Manu Lecomte (G, 5’11”, 170, Baylor)

- Second Team All-Big 12

- Ranked sixth in the conference in scoring (16.2) and seventh in assists (3.7).

- Led Big 12 in free throw percentage (89.0).

Manu Lecomte, are you kidding?



The senior went off for 30, including 7/12 from 3, in @BaylorMBB's home win over Oklahoma State.

pic.twitter.com/l4Tz0rwnwP — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 16, 2018

Marcus Lee (F, 6’9”, 220, California)

- Averaged 11.4 points and ranked ninth in the Pac-12 in rebounds (7.2).

- Played three seasons at Kentucky, and was a member of the 2014 Midwest Regional all-tournament team.

- Shot the NCAA’s 10th-best two-point percentage (68.0) in 2015-16.

Matt Mobley (G, 6’3”, 175, St. Bonaventure)

- First Team All-Atlantic 10

- Ranked sixth in the A-10 in scoring (18.1) and second in 3-pointers (105).

- Led the NCAA in minutes played in 2016-17 (38.3), and averaged 37.6 last year.