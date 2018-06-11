Lakers Draft Workouts: June 12, 2018

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Jun 11, 2018

Owners of the 25th and 47th picks in the NBA Draft, the Lakers are deep in the process of working out college and international prospects ahead of selection day on June 21.

On Tuesday, six more players will audition for the purple and gold at the UCLA Health Training Center.

Abdul-Malik Abu (F, 6’8”, 235, NC State)
- Averaged 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 14.9 minutes as a senior.
- In 2015-16: Ranked fifth in the ACC in rebounds (8.8) and eighth in field goal percentage (49.0).
- Shot 49.5 percent from the floor in his four-year career.

Trevon Bluiett (G/F, 6’6”, 215, Xavier))
- Second Team All-American
- Three-time First Team All-Big East selection
- Ranked among his conference’s top three in both 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage for back-to-back years.

Kameron Chatman (G, 6’7”, 210, Detroit)
- Ranked fourth in the Horizon League in both scoring (17.8) and rebounds (8.2).
- Shot 41.4 percent on 3-pointers, averaging 2.1 makes.
- Played two seasons at Michigan before transferring last year.

Manu Lecomte (G, 5’11”, 170, Baylor)
- Second Team All-Big 12
- Ranked sixth in the conference in scoring (16.2) and seventh in assists (3.7).
- Led Big 12 in free throw percentage (89.0).

Marcus Lee (F, 6’9”, 220, California)
- Averaged 11.4 points and ranked ninth in the Pac-12 in rebounds (7.2).
- Played three seasons at Kentucky, and was a member of the 2014 Midwest Regional all-tournament team.
- Shot the NCAA’s 10th-best two-point percentage (68.0) in 2015-16.

Matt Mobley (G, 6’3”, 175, St. Bonaventure)
- First Team All-Atlantic 10
- Ranked sixth in the A-10 in scoring (18.1) and second in 3-pointers (105).
- Led the NCAA in minutes played in 2016-17 (38.3), and averaged 37.6 last year.

Tags
Lakers, 2018 Draft Workouts

Recent Stories on Lakers.com

Recent Videos

Related Content

Lakers

2018 Draft Workouts