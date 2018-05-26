Lakers Draft Workouts: May 29, 2018

Owners of the 25th and 47th picks in the NBA Draft, the Lakers have begun working out college and international prospects ahead of selection day on June 21.

On Tuesday, six more players will audition for the purple and gold at the UCLA Health Training Center.

Jaylen Adams (G, 6’2”, 190, St. Bonaventure)

- 2018 Atlantic 10 Player of the Year.

- Ranked fourth in A-10 in scoring (19.1), third in assists (5.2) and seventh in steals (1.5).

- Was a top-three 3-point shooter in the A-10 for three straight years.

RANGE @BonniesMBB's Jaylen Adams from WAY downtown... pic.twitter.com/jruxvjo7JH — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 25, 2018

LiAngelo Ball (G, 6’5”, 230, BC Vytautas)

- Averaged 12.6 points in 21.7 minutes in the Lithuanian League.

- Hit 2.4 3-pointers per game on a 41.5 percent clip.

- Younger brother of Lakers guard Lonzo Ball.

Tyus Battle (G, 6’6”, 200, Syracuse)

- Scored the ACC’s third-most points per game (19.2).

- Led the NCAA in minutes per game (39.0).

- 2018 Second Team All-ACC.

TYUS BATTLE WITH NO REGARD FOR YOUR BRACKET! pic.twitter.com/Wjbn3fiiAm — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2018

Devon Hall (G, 6’5”, 211, Virginia)

- Averaged 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 rebounds as a senior.

- Shot 43.2 percent on 3’s, making 1.7 per game.

- 2018 Second Team All-ACC.

There's not much that @UVAMensHoops guard Devon Hall can't do on the hardwood. pic.twitter.com/AuQP9p9zd3 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) February 20, 2018

Dusan Ristic (C, 7’0”, 255, Arizona)

- Ranked third in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (56.9).

- Averaged 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds.

- 2018 Second Team All-Pac-12.