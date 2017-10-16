Lakers Work Through Injuries in Last Week of Camp

The good news is that Lonzo Ball is “playing for sure” on Opening Night this Thursday.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, there are a few questions about who will be able to join him.

Potential starting power forward Julius Randle (right intercostal strain) was largely out of Monday’s training-camp practice, which saw him get some shots up and work in a 5-on-0 half-court setting.

Backup center Andrew Bogut was also limited, though he was able to do everything except full-court scrimmaging. According to head coach Luke Walton, Bogut should be able to participate in that final benchmark by Tuesday’s practice.

While Randle and Bogut have been on the mend for a while, reserve wing Josh Hart was a new name on the injury report, as he suffered a strained left Achilles on Monday.

Hart — who had been sidelined by an ankle sprain at Summer League and hamstring strain earlier in camp — will undergo an MRI for his Achilles.

It could have an immediate impact on the Lakers, as Hart is one of five Lakers — along with Luol Deng, Corey Brewer, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma — who Walton was considering having start the first two games of the season, in place of suspended Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Walton and his coaching staff will keep the entire rotation in mind when deciding which player best fits the opening lineup.