2020-21 Lakers Schedule Breakdown: Part 1

There are certain things we like to look for when the typical 82-game schedule is typically released in early August as we determine how it impacts the Lakers.

But in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, let’s throw a good chunk of that out of the window, shall we?

After all, the 2020-21 NBA season will be totally unique.

Each team is scheduled to play 72 games, broken into halves. We’re about to dive into how the first 36 games (Dec. 22, 2020 – March 4, 2021) look for the Lakers, and wait until later in the season to find out the schedule for the stretch of games between March 11 – May 16, 2021.

Here’s what you need to know about the first 36:

RING NIGHT!

It’s been 10 years since the last Ring Night at STAPLES CENTER, when Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Lamar Odom and Co. celebrated their second consecutive championship. On this Dec. 22 – in 2.5 weeks! – against the Clippers, it will be LeBron James, Anthony Davis and several holdovers from the squad that beat Miami on Oct. 11 collecting their jewelry*.

Jason of Beverley Hills, who designed the 2009 and 2010 rings, is on the job again, and his handiwork will be presented on TNT (we’ll have the pregame and postgame show on Spectrum SportsNet for as many ring details as possible).

If the ring reveal is the focus of the evening, the matchup itself is enticing as well. The Clippers weren’t able to hold up their end of the expected clash between favored L.A. teams in the Western Finals, as they dropped a 3-1 lead to ultimately lose to Denver. Interestingly, Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell goes from LAC’s closing lineup to LAL’s rotation. The Lakers also added Sixth Man runner up Dennis Schroder, plus savvy vets Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews.

Meanwhile, the Clippers signed Serge Ibaka to replace Harrell and JaMychal Green, while trading Landry Shamet for Luke Kennard; they also replaced coach Doc Rivers with his assistant, Tyronn Lue. They remain a top contender in the West with a few other teams.

BETTER FOR THE WEST

Every Western Conference team catches an on-paper break for 2020-21: they have to play each another less!

In a normal season, teams play 10 of the 14 teams within their conference four times, and the other four teams three times. Those 52 total games per team combine with 30 games against the opposing conference to get to 82.

But in this shortened 72-game season, those 10 fewer games are all trimmed off within conferences. So, the Lakers will still play each of the 15 Eastern teams once at home, and once on the road, for 30 games. But they’ll play each Western team three times (14 x 3 = 42). Of course, that means they’ll play seven Western teams twice at STAPLES and once on the road, and the other seven twice on the road and once in Los Angeles.

Here’s that breakdown:

Two Lakers Home Games: POR, MIN, GSW, DEN, OKC, PHX, UTA

Two Lakers Road Games: SAS, MEM, HOU, DAL, LAC, NOP, SAC

In terms of opponent strength, the former group whom LAL get twice at home is a bit stronger on paper. However, it’s unclear if fans will be able to return at any point of the season depending upon the evolution of the Pandemic, and home court advantage may mean far less than in a normal season. Data is still coming in from the NFL and English Premier League, for example, but it would appear that road teams are finding more success than is typical due in part to the lack of fans cheering in the stands. Naturally.

However, there should be a clear advantage in playing the East more by percentage than the West. Last season, before the Bubble, there were seven Eastern Conference teams (CLE, DET, ATL, NYK, CHI, CHA, WAS) that had fewer wins than every Western team except MIN and GSW. Furthermore, the No. 7 seed in the East, BKN, was 30-34, compared to DAL in the West, at 40-27. And, that was despite the conferences playing more amongst themselves than they will this year.

As such, with better overall talent spread more evenly in the West, we should see the win percentages go up accordingly in the West.

SCHEDULE QUIRKS

Let’s dig into the details a bit…

The Lakers had 12 back to backs last season, which was just below the league average of 12.7, and that was down from 13.3 as the NBA continued to try to minimize the B2B’s (LAL had 18 in 2015-16). Still with me? This year, LAL have only five back-to-backs in the first half, which certainly puts them on pace to have their fewest since I’ve been tracking it from 2008.

LAL have a beast of a road trip at the end of January, which features seven games, all against Eastern opponents, from Jan. 21 to Feb. 1 (13 days). The longest road trip last season was supposed to be a 11-day, six-game trek through the East at the end of March that didn’t happen due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, the longest trip was a 10-day, five-game tour in December.

The longest home stretch of games comes from Feb. 4-12, when LAL play five straight at STAPLES (DEN, DET, OKC, OKC, MEM). They also open the season on a 4-game homestand (LAC, DAL, MIN, POR).

It makes total sense that the NBA would want teams to play consecutive games against one another for pandemic purposes, and that happens four times in the first 36. The B2B against one opponent (which have a day off in between games) will be against SAS (road), MEM (road), HOU (road) and OKC (home).

LAL play five games on Sunday, six on Monday, five on Tuesday, six on Wednesday, five on Thursday, six on Friday and four on Saturday. Pretty balanced! This is in part due to their desirability on national TV, which is on Tuesday and Thursday for TNT, and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday for ESPN and ABC. There will be several national exclusives on either TNT or ABC, but the vast majority of games will of course be on Spectrum SportsNet with Bill Macdonald and Stu Lantz on the call, and me on the sideline.

VOGEL’S ROTATION

L.A.’s Game 6 win over Miami came on Oct. 11, an unprecedented 72 days before the Dec. 22 opener. For reference, the 2019 Finals ended on June 13, and the 2019-20 season began on Oct. 22, a gap of 131 days. Of course, the players were also “off” from March 11 to Aug. 1 (about 140 days).

Here’s the point: we don’t know exactly what to expect from a rotation and playing time standpoint, in such unique circumstances, especially for teams like the Lakers or Heat. What we do know: VP of Basketball Ops got Frank Vogel some talented new toys to work with.

With LeBron and AD as the staples last season, Vogel shifted his starting and closing lineups around them throughout the season, all the way through Game 6 of the Finals.

This season, on paper, LAL may have the best starting lineup and the best bench.

Here’s one option featuring no actual reporting or input from Vogel, his staff or his players:

Starters: Dennis Schröder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol

Bench Rotation: Alex Caruso, Wesley Matthews, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Markieff Morris

Utility: Talen Horton-Tucker, Jared Dudley, Alfonzo McKinnie

KCP started and typically finished games all postseason in 2019-20. When Vogel’s No. 1 most trusted group was called upon for Game 6 of the Finals, Caruso was on the floor. Morris started effectively when Vogel wanted to go small. Kuzma capably filled in when LeBron or AD missed games, and was effective closing games when called upon.

Gasol started all but one of 55 games for East No. 2 seed Toronto, while Matthews started all 77 games for Milwaukee, the one team with a better record than the Lakers. Harrell and Schröder were almost always in LAC and OKC’s respective closing units.

Schröder said in his initial Zoom call with the media that he does want to start, in part to lessen the playmaking load on LeBron. Now, Matthews, Caruso or Kuzma could also capably start in Schröder’s place, and make the Lakers a bit bigger, though that would require LeBron to move back into the point guard role from which he led the NBA in assists (10.2) last season. Meanwhile, 20-year-old THT could definitely crack the regular rotation as he continues to improve.

Now, if LeBron or AD miss games, this roster has more players that can step in and carry an offense for a night. All in all, regardless of how the rotation plays out, Vogel has a lot of really good options.

FEATURE GAMES

Dec. 25 vs. Dallas: The Lakers on Christmas is tradition, and this year’s matchup is fancy, with LeBron and AD’s fellow MVP candidate Luka Doncic bringing his Mavericks to town. Doncic grew up idolizing LeBron, who is in turn a huge fan of Doncic’s, who may be the lone player in the NBA that has the same passing instincts and the size to deliver said passes who can also drop 30 points pretty easily. This was a super entertaining matchup last season, and should be no different with several new players (like Josh Richardson for DAL) entering the fray.

Jan. 18 vs. Golden State: Yes, some of the sexiness from this matchup went away with the super unfortunate news that Klay Thompson will miss the year, but the Warriors still intrigue with the return of Steph Curry and Draymond Green, plus Andrew Wiggins, newly-signed Kelly Oubre, Jr. and the drafting of No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman. We’ll see what GSW get from a really young bench, but it’ll be great just to get Steph and Draymond back on the other side of the court from LeBron.

Jan. 21 vs. Milwaukee: The East’s No. 1 seed in each of the last two regular seasons has more to prove than the Lakers heading into this matchup, but the intrigue remains. Giannis Antetokounpo edged out LeBron for MVP and Davis for DPOY last season, but the LAL duo grabbed the NBA’s Finals MVP and Larry O’Brien trophies (Giannis was recently quoted saying that LeBron remains the world’s best player, a humble gesture no doubt). MIL added Jrue Holiday in a 3-team trade, and he’ll occupy the starting spot of Wesley Matthews, who could start or come off the bench for LAL.

Feb. 20 vs. Miami: The 2020 NBA Finals rematch will feature many of the tasty matchups we watched in October, with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic back in South Beach. MIA did add Avery Bradley, who opted out of the Bubble after starting for the Lakers for much of the regular season, while they lost Jae Crowder (PHX) and Derrick Jones, Jr. (POR). LAL are well familiar with youngsters Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson already, and Meyers Leonard could play a more prominent role as well.

Stay tuned for a breakdown of the other 36 games upon release later this season!