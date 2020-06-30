Rob Pelinka Conference Call Bullet Points

What’s most important about the re-start in Orlando? Pelinka summarized: “The fundamental tenet of the plans around the NBA restart on campus in Orlando are ‘Can we create an environment there that is safer than an environment just in the real world.’ I think all of us see the reports and the numbers and the spikes in the very cities we live in and parts of Florida, and yes, of course those numbers are daunting. But the whole purpose of creating this environment is to not have the virus be there, or to try and keep the virus on the outside. The protocol is extensive. It’s thoughtful. It’s been hundreds and hundreds of hours of work by the NBA’s player’s union and by the NBA, and I think our goal as a collective entity is to try and pull that off, where it’s safer inside than it is outside … I have a high level of confidence in the plans that they put in place, and we will as an organization listen with the highest voice to our players, because they’re the ones who are going to be clearly in the front lines of playing basketball.”