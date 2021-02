In the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting, LeBron James leads the league in votes.

Anthony Davis is 6th overall in Western Conference voting and 4th among Western Conference Frontcourt players.

Alex Caruso stands 10th in Western Conference Guards.

Voting continues through 8:59pm PT on 2/16 with 2-for-1 voting days coming on 2/13 and 2/16.