Lakers stop Knicks en route to 35th win of the season

Looks like his rust gone.

In his second game back after a 2-week absence, Anthony Davis led the charge in the Lakers' win Wednesday night in the Big Apple.

AD’s first bucket, a 27-foot three-pointer less than a minute into the game, was just a sign of things to come, as he finished the night with 28 points on 50% from the field.

More importantly, he got to the line often and was perfect on 13 attempts.

“He’s still getting his legs under him a little bit from the time being out,” coach Frank Vogel said. “Just ultra aggressive, initiating contact on his drives and post-ups, and finishing and getting to the line.”

Can’t spell And-1 without AD pic.twitter.com/ofPbOELOOs — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 23, 2020

“Any player knows that if you get to the line, you kind of get a rhythm, and I just wanted to get my rhythm back,” Davis said. “Just trying to be aggressive and get to the free throw line.”

And on a game where the slower pace should have favored this Knicks team, Vogel’s squad set the terms on the defensive end and took care of the rest.

The Lakers ran a tidy offense (just 10 turnovers) and never allowed New York to get theirs, holding them to 92 points on the night and under 35% from the field in the second half.

LeBron James had a lot to do with that, accounting for five of L.A.’s 13 steals.

“LeBron in particular, not only 5 steals but he had several other plays where he just busted up the rhythm of their offense with a deflection or something like that, and a denial,” Vogel said. “He gets the game ball on that end of the floor.”

The King also had an efficient 21-point, 6-assist performance on the offensive end in 36 minutes.

Smoooooth like butter pic.twitter.com/iPclIvO2NK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 23, 2020

And with this, the Lakers are now 2-1 in the Grammy Trip, with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on tap for Thursday night.