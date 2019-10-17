Lakers Exercise Team Option On Kyle Kuzma

EL SEGUNDO - The Los Angeles Lakers have exercised their team option for the 2020-21 season on Kyle Kuzma, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka.

In 70 games (68 starts) last season, the 2019 Rising Stars MVP averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.1 minutes. Across 147 career games (105 starts), the 2018 All-Rookie First Team honoree owns career averages of 17.3 points (.453 FG%), 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.