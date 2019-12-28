Lakers at Blazers: 3 Things to Know (12/28/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ road matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

1) Kuzma heating up

Kyle Kuzma had arguably his best game of the season on Wednesday, going off for 19 of his 25 points in the first half against the Clippers.

After missing time due to ankle issues, the third-year forward looks healthy and his impact was on display all over the court.

Frank Vogel was impressed:

“This is the Kuz that we envisioned throughout the summer and since I’ve been here,” Vogel said after the Christmas Day game. “Someone that can just fill it up. He’s working hard on the defensive end, he gives us a long body on that end that plays extremely hard and changes the energy of the group.”

#KuzControl on both ends of the floor pic.twitter.com/qhv5sZeQow — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 26, 2019

2) A scary lineup combination emerges



The return of Kuzma allowed the coaching staff to rely on one of its most promising weapons.

With Anthony Davis at center, Kuzma and LeBron James as wings, and a pair of shooters, the Lakers possess the option of going small without sacrificing any length or rim protection.

“That’s a lineup, with AD at the 5 and Kuz at the 4, LeBron and two other really good players that we have on the team that we feel could be our best lineup,” Vogel said. “We haven’t had that much of the season because of Kuz’s injuries.”

Against the Clippers, the combination of Davis-James-Kuzma with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Danny Green was together on the floor for 9 minutes, and it was by far the most successful one.

With the obvious caveat that it was a miniscule sample, that particular quintet was a plus-63.2 points per 100 possessions, displaying equal dominance on offense and defense. And over 28 minutes spread out over 15 games this season, that combination is a plus-31.8 points per 100 possessions.

3) A dangerous Portland is still looking for consistency

The Blazers are coming off of back-to-back losses, which happened right after they won four games in a row – illustrating the uneven nature of their season so far.

They’re exactly 5-5 in their last 10, and still hanging on by a thread to the 8th seed in the Western Conference, but remain an extremely dangerous squad thanks to their stars.

Damian Lillard is having another All-Star caliber season, averaging 26.9 points and 7.5 assists. Meanwhile, C.J. McCollum scores 22.4 a night and is shooting 38% from deep.

Terry Stotts recently inserted former Laker Kent Bazemore in the starting lineup after Rodney Hood’s season-ending injury, and he’s also been relying more and more on 20-year old Anfernee Simons. The second-year guard is coming off his first double-double of the season (15 points and 10 rebounds vs. Utah).

Injury Report

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right knee soreness) are probable. LeBron James (groin) is questionable. DeMarcus Cousins (right knee rehab), is out. Talen Horton-Tucker, Kostas Antetokounmpo and Devontae Cacok are on G League assignment.

Blazers: Mario Hezonja (lower back pain) is questionable. Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood (left Achilles tendon rupture) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out.

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: Purple Statement

Location: Moda Center — Portland, Oregon