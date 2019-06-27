Lakers Announce 2019 Summer League Roster
EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers today announced the team’s roster for the California Classic in Sacramento and MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, highlighted by 2019 draftee Talen Horton-Tucker, along with South Bay Lakers Marcus Allen and Jeffrey Carroll.
The team will hold its first practice on Friday, June 28, at the UCLA Health Training Center and will begin play in the California Classic with a 6 p.m. matchup against the Miami HEAT on July 1. The Lakers will then compete against the Golden State Warriors (6 p.m., July 2) and Sacramento Kings (2 p.m., July 3), before appearing in its first Las Vegas Summer League game versus the Chicago Bulls at 4:30 p.m. on July 5.
Each of the team’s summer league contests in Sacramento will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet, while all Vegas Summer League matchups will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or NBA TV.
Tickets for the California Classic can be purchased by visiting Kings.com, and Las Vegas Summer League tickets are available at UNLVtickets.com.
|No.
|Name
|Pos
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|Prior to NBA / Country
|Years
|Last Team
|14
|Marcus Allen
|G
|6-3
|189
|9/14/94
|Stanford / USA
|R
|South Bay
|3
|Rosco Allen^
|F
|6-10
|215
|5/5/93
|Stanford / Hungary
|R
|Shimane SM
|12
|Devontae Cacok
|F/C
|6-7
|240
|10/8/96
|UNCW / USA
|R
|UNCW
|7
|Jordan Caroline
|F
|6-7
|235
|1/15/96
|Nevada / USA
|R
|Nevada
|30
|Jeffrey Carroll
|G
|6-6
|205
|11/6/94
|Oklahoma State / USA
|R
|South Bay
|9
|Conner Frankamp
|G
|6-1
|169
|7/16/95
|Wichita State / USA
|R
|BC Beroe
|35
|Aric Holman
|F
|6-10
|225
|7/11/97
|Mississippi State / USA
|R
|Mississippi St.
|5
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|G
|6-4
|237
|11/25/00
|Iowa State / USA
|R
|Iowa St.
|31
|Dakota Mathias
|G
|6-4
|200
|7/11/95
|Purdue / USA
|R
|Joventut
|1
|Codi Miller-McIntyre
|G
|6-4
|204
|6/1/94
|Wake Forest / USA
|R
|Zenit
|11
|Zach Norvell Jr.
|G
|6-5
|205
|12/9/97
|Gonzaga / USA
|R
|Gonzaga
|21
|Nick Perkins
|F/C
|6-8
|249
|10/15/96
|Buffalo / USA
|R
|Buffalo
|0
|Joe Young
|G
|6-2
|185
|6/27/92
|Oregon / USA
|3
|Nanjing Tongxi
^Attending California Classic only; Roster subject to change
CALIFORNIA CLASSIC COACHING STAFF
Coby Karl (Head Coach), Miles Simon (Associate Head Coach), Brian Walsh, Jon Pastorek, Dane Johnson, Sean Nolen, Anthony Beaumont
LAS VEGAS SUMMER LEAGUE COACHING STAFF
Miles Simon (Head Coach), Coby Karl (Associate Head Coach), Brian Walsh, Jon Pastorek, Dane Johnson, Sean Nolen, Anthony Beaumont
ATHLETIC TRAINERS
Nina Hsieh, Sarah Beene
