Lakers Announce 2019 Summer League Roster

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers today announced the team’s roster for the California Classic in Sacramento and MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, highlighted by 2019 draftee Talen Horton-Tucker, along with South Bay Lakers Marcus Allen and Jeffrey Carroll.

The team will hold its first practice on Friday, June 28, at the UCLA Health Training Center and will begin play in the California Classic with a 6 p.m. matchup against the Miami HEAT on July 1. The Lakers will then compete against the Golden State Warriors (6 p.m., July 2) and Sacramento Kings (2 p.m., July 3), before appearing in its first Las Vegas Summer League game versus the Chicago Bulls at 4:30 p.m. on July 5.

Each of the team’s summer league contests in Sacramento will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet, while all Vegas Summer League matchups will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or NBA TV.

Tickets for the California Classic can be purchased by visiting Kings.com, and Las Vegas Summer League tickets are available at UNLVtickets.com.

No. Name Pos HT WT DOB Prior to NBA / Country Years Last Team 14 Marcus Allen G 6-3 189 9/14/94 Stanford / USA R South Bay 3 Rosco Allen^ F 6-10 215 5/5/93 Stanford / Hungary R Shimane SM 12 Devontae Cacok F/C 6-7 240 10/8/96 UNCW / USA R UNCW 7 Jordan Caroline F 6-7 235 1/15/96 Nevada / USA R Nevada 30 Jeffrey Carroll G 6-6 205 11/6/94 Oklahoma State / USA R South Bay 9 Conner Frankamp G 6-1 169 7/16/95 Wichita State / USA R BC Beroe 35 Aric Holman F 6-10 225 7/11/97 Mississippi State / USA R Mississippi St. 5 Talen Horton-Tucker G 6-4 237 11/25/00 Iowa State / USA R Iowa St. 31 Dakota Mathias G 6-4 200 7/11/95 Purdue / USA R Joventut 1 Codi Miller-McIntyre G 6-4 204 6/1/94 Wake Forest / USA R Zenit 11 Zach Norvell Jr. G 6-5 205 12/9/97 Gonzaga / USA R Gonzaga 21 Nick Perkins F/C 6-8 249 10/15/96 Buffalo / USA R Buffalo 0 Joe Young G 6-2 185 6/27/92 Oregon / USA 3 Nanjing Tongxi

^Attending California Classic only; Roster subject to change

CALIFORNIA CLASSIC COACHING STAFF

Coby Karl (Head Coach), Miles Simon (Associate Head Coach), Brian Walsh, Jon Pastorek, Dane Johnson, Sean Nolen, Anthony Beaumont

LAS VEGAS SUMMER LEAGUE COACHING STAFF

Miles Simon (Head Coach), Coby Karl (Associate Head Coach), Brian Walsh, Jon Pastorek, Dane Johnson, Sean Nolen, Anthony Beaumont

ATHLETIC TRAINERS

Nina Hsieh, Sarah Beene