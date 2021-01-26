Postgame Notes: Lakers vs Cavaliers (1/25/21)

In another sterling homecoming performance by a Laker on the road trip, LeBron went for 46 points to lead the Lakers to a 115-108 win over Cleveland.

Notes:

Continued the Lakers unbeaten start on the road, moving to 10-0.

LeBron James with his first 40+ point game of the season. Final line: 46 points on 19/26 shooting (7/11 from 3), 8 rebounds, 6 assists. Had 17 points in the 1st quarter, outscored CLE 21-17 in the 4th.

Kyle Kuzma had a career high 6 offensive rebounds.

Anthony Davis with an off shooting night, 5-16 for 17 points, but had 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 3 steals.

Lakers 10-32 on 3 point FG. LeBron was 7-11.

After trailing in points off turnovers for most of the game, Lakers ended with 20 points off 16 CLE turnovers compared to 15 for CLE off 13 Lakers turnovers.

1st Quarter: Early foul trouble for Marc Gasol with 3 fouls in the first 3 minutes. Lakers fell behind early, but worked their way back into the lead mid-way through the quarter. LeBron heated up to get 17 1st quarter points, including 4-5 from 3, and take the Lakers to a 34-23 lead after 1.

Early foul trouble for Marc Gasol with 3 fouls in the first 3 minutes. Lakers fell behind early, but worked their way back into the lead mid-way through the quarter. LeBron heated up to get 17 1st quarter points, including 4-5 from 3, and take the Lakers to a 34-23 lead after 1. 2nd Quarter: Lakers bench helped maintain the lead, but Cleveland was able to trim the lead to 65-58 at the half. The Cavs were 5-10 from 3, including a heave at the half time buzzer, to 6-17 for the Lakers.

Lakers bench helped maintain the lead, but Cleveland was able to trim the lead to 65-58 at the half. The Cavs were 5-10 from 3, including a heave at the half time buzzer, to 6-17 for the Lakers. 3rd Quarter: A slow start to the half with the Lakers shooting 1-6 saw the Cavs take the lead. The score was close for the remainder of the quarter as the cold Lakers shooting continued and the Cavs took a 87-89 lead into the 4th.

A slow start to the half with the Lakers shooting 1-6 saw the Cavs take the lead. The score was close for the remainder of the quarter as the cold Lakers shooting continued and the Cavs took a 87-89 lead into the 4th. 4th Quarter: After a quiet 3rd quarter, LeBron re-ignited in the 4th to outscore Cleveland 21-17. Lakers pulled away in the latter half of the quarter to win 115-108.

After a quiet 3rd quarter, LeBron re-ignited in the 4th to outscore Cleveland 21-17. Lakers pulled away in the latter half of the quarter to win 115-108. Starters: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

Box Score

Highlights

Running Diary

Gallery