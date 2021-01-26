Postgame Notes: Lakers vs Cavaliers (1/25/21)
In another sterling homecoming performance by a Laker on the road trip, LeBron went for 46 points to lead the Lakers to a 115-108 win over Cleveland.
Notes:
- Continued the Lakers unbeaten start on the road, moving to 10-0.
- LeBron James with his first 40+ point game of the season. Final line: 46 points on 19/26 shooting (7/11 from 3), 8 rebounds, 6 assists. Had 17 points in the 1st quarter, outscored CLE 21-17 in the 4th.
- Kyle Kuzma had a career high 6 offensive rebounds.
- Anthony Davis with an off shooting night, 5-16 for 17 points, but had 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 3 steals.
- Lakers 10-32 on 3 point FG. LeBron was 7-11.
- After trailing in points off turnovers for most of the game, Lakers ended with 20 points off 16 CLE turnovers compared to 15 for CLE off 13 Lakers turnovers.
- 1st Quarter:Early foul trouble for Marc Gasol with 3 fouls in the first 3 minutes. Lakers fell behind early, but worked their way back into the lead mid-way through the quarter. LeBron heated up to get 17 1st quarter points, including 4-5 from 3, and take the Lakers to a 34-23 lead after 1.
- 2nd Quarter:Lakers bench helped maintain the lead, but Cleveland was able to trim the lead to 65-58 at the half. The Cavs were 5-10 from 3, including a heave at the half time buzzer, to 6-17 for the Lakers.
- 3rd Quarter:A slow start to the half with the Lakers shooting 1-6 saw the Cavs take the lead. The score was close for the remainder of the quarter as the cold Lakers shooting continued and the Cavs took a 87-89 lead into the 4th.
- 4th Quarter:After a quiet 3rd quarter, LeBron re-ignited in the 4th to outscore Cleveland 21-17. Lakers pulled away in the latter half of the quarter to win 115-108.
- Starters: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.
