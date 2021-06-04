Postgame Notes: Lakers 100, Suns 113 (Game 6 - 6/3/21)

Lakers fall behind big early and chip away at the lead, but can't catch the Suns to lose the game 100-113 and the series 4-2.

Notes:

LeBron James with 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists along with 2 steals and 2 blocks in 41 minutes on the floor. James passed Dikembe Mutombo for 10th on the NBA’s all-time playoff blocks list, now totaling 252 rejections in his postseason career.

Anthony Davis started, but had to leave with 6:35 left in the 1st quarter.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 19 points on 7-11 shooting, 3-6 from 3.

Talen Horton-Tucker had a career playoff high of 12 points.

Marc Gasol started and had 7 assists and 3 rebounds, but 0 points in 17:32 minutes.

Dennis Schröder had 20 points on 6-14 shooting, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Wesley Matthews had 12 points on 4-12 shooting, 2-6 from 3.

3 point shooting was the difference on the night, 51% for the Suns to 29% for the Lakers. KCP was 3-6. Crowder was 6-9 and Booker 8-10 for the Suns.

After an early rebounding edge, the final tally for rebounds is 45 with 11 offensive for the Lakers to 47 and 8 for the Suns. Lakers with a 26-7 lead in second chance points.

Lakers lead in points in the paint 56-26.

Turnovers favored the Lakers 14-7, but points off turnovers were 11 for the Suns to 12 for the Lakers.

Free throw shooting helped the Suns hold their lead, going 21-22 from the line on the night to 14-16 for the Lakers.

1st Quarter: Suns open the game hot, going 4-4 from 3, and the Lakes trail early 5-14. Suns are now 7-8 from 3 including 4 from Devin Booker and the deficit grows to 10-27. Lakers are 5-18 overall as the score moves to 12-33. Quarter ends with the Lakers trailing 14-36. Suns with 10 3PM and a 14-7 lead in rebounding. Lakers have 4 turnovers, but the Suns have 6 points off those turnovers, compared to 0 Lakers points on 3 Suns turnovers.

