Postgame Notes: Lakers 85, Suns 115 (Game 5 - 6/1/21)

Lakers led in the opening minutes, but fell behind by 30 in the 2nd quarter and lose Game 5 85-115 to the Suns to trail 3-2 in the series.

Notes:

LeBron James had 24 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists. He shot 6-10 from 3 on the night.

Marc Gasol had 5 points in 10 minutes as he was in foul trouble.

Dennis Schröder had a difficult night, going 0-9 from the field and scoring 0 points.

Andre Drummond 13 rebounds, including 4 offensive, and added 7 points.

Kyle Kuzma had 15 points on 6-13 shooting.

Wesley Matthews had 3 points in 1-5 from 3.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left the game in the 3rd quarter. He played 15 minutes prior to leaving. Per Lakers Reporter: KCP is out for the remainder of the game due to the left knee contusion that kept him out of the previous game.

Both teams had 59 rebounds on the night. Lakers led 10-3 in offensive rebounds, but trailed on 10-11 in second chance points.

3 point shooting ended roughly equal for the game, due to LeBron's output in the 3rd quarter. Lakers shoot 34% and make 12 while the Suns shoot 33% and make 14.

Lakers turned the ball over with 16 on the night. Suns had 4 turnovers and converted the Lakers miscues into 23 points.

Suns moved the ball more effectively getting 29 assists to 14 for the Lakers.

1st Quarter: Lakers open up an early 5 point lead behind 5 points from LeBron, but the Suns tie the game back up at 10. Continuing a 14-0 run fueled by Booker, the Suns take the lead 10-19. Deficit grows as big at 11 and at the end of the 1st, the Lakers trail 26-34. Lakers end the quarter shooting 45% to 54% for the Suns. Booker with 18 in the quarter.

Lakers open up an early 5 point lead behind 5 points from LeBron, but the Suns tie the game back up at 10. Continuing a 14-0 run fueled by Booker, the Suns take the lead 10-19. Deficit grows as big at 11 and at the end of the 1st, the Lakers trail 26-34. Lakers end the quarter shooting 45% to 54% for the Suns. Booker with 18 in the quarter. 2nd Quarter: Lakers start the quarter 0-6 and the Suns lead grows to 27-48. Lakers at 5 turnovers to 0 for the Suns and trail in rebounding 15-24. Lakers first field goal of the quarter comes with 4:21 left, courtesy of a layup and 3 point play by THT. Half ends with the Lakers behind 36-66. Season low for a quarter with 10 points. Lakers have 8 turnovers to 1 for the Suns and the Suns have 15 points off those turnovers. Lakers at 30% shooting overall and 20% from 3.

Lakers start the quarter 0-6 and the Suns lead grows to 27-48. Lakers at 5 turnovers to 0 for the Suns and trail in rebounding 15-24. Lakers first field goal of the quarter comes with 4:21 left, courtesy of a layup and 3 point play by THT. Half ends with the Lakers behind 36-66. Season low for a quarter with 10 points. Lakers have 8 turnovers to 1 for the Suns and the Suns have 15 points off those turnovers. Lakers at 30% shooting overall and 20% from 3. 3rd Quarter: Gasol and Caruso in for Drummond and Morris to start the half. Lakers continue to trail, 42-76. 3rd quarter closes with Lakers behind 63-92. Both teams shoot 39% for the quarter. Turnovers up to 13 for the Lakers. LeBron was 5-7 from 3 in the 3rd quarter.

Gasol and Caruso in for Drummond and Morris to start the half. Lakers continue to trail, 42-76. 3rd quarter closes with Lakers behind 63-92. Both teams shoot 39% for the quarter. Turnovers up to 13 for the Lakers. LeBron was 5-7 from 3 in the 3rd quarter. 4th Quarter: Lakers move to get bench players time, with Harrell, and McKinnie and Dudley getting their first minutes of the night. Suns also play their bench players as the deficit stays around 30 points throughout the quarter. Lakers lose 85-115.

Lakers move to get bench players time, with Harrell, and McKinnie and Dudley getting their first minutes of the night. Suns also play their bench players as the deficit stays around 30 points throughout the quarter. Lakers lose 85-115. Starters: LeBron James, Markieff Morris, Andre Drummond, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

Anthony Davis was out.

Box Score

Highlights

Running Diary

Gallery

All Game Coverage

Post season meetings:

Game 1: Lakers lost 90-99 on 5/23/21 - Game Coverage



Game 2: Lakers won 109-102 on 5/25/21 - Game Coverage



Game 3: Lakers won 109-95 on 5/27/21 - Game Coverage



Game 4: Lakers lost 92-100 on 5/30/21 - Game Coverage

Regular season meetings:

Lakers won 123-110 on 5/9/21 - Game Coverage



Lakers lost 94 -111 on 3/21/21 - Game Coverage



Lakers lost 104-114 on 3/2/21 - Game Coverage