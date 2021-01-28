Lakers Road Dominance Falls Short in Philly

The Lake Show showed up ready to notch road-win number 11, but they let the game slip away from them within seconds of the final buzzer, ultimately losing to the 76ers 107-106. The tea leaves looked to name Philadelphia the winners for approximately 45 minutes and 53 seconds, but with about 3:07 left to go in the fourth, the Lakers pulled up and grabbed the lead for a hot second with a 13-0 run.

Their fate was sealed by a Tobias Harris (24 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast) jumper with 2.4 seconds left in the game. The game-winner ended the Lakers’ perfect road-record.

Sitting at first place in the West, the guys from Los Angeles arrived on the other coast and reunited with two fellow champions: Dwight Howard and Danny Green (14 pts, 6 reb, 2 blk), who are now members of the first-place team in the East.

Anthony Davis’ (23 pts, 8 reb, 2 blk) mid-ranger J couldn’t be contained, and his guard skills couldn’t be halted. It was Davis who was dunking early and draining the shot to take the lead at the end of the game - and it was Davis who was defending the rim.

The leader who made sure the Lakers would stay in this game for his 39 minutes was a man by the name of LeBron James (34 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast). LBJ hit the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia hot off a 46-point game in his 2020-21 homecoming against the Cavaliers. LeBron was precise from every spot on the floor, going 12-for-22 from the field and 2-for-5 from downtown.

Bron by a thousand cuts pic.twitter.com/t39CA12tmX — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 28, 2021

Even though the Lakers walked away with a loss, it cannot be stressed enough; don’t ever sleep on the secret weapon. Alex Caruso (10 pts) is as dependable as they come. Last season he was a crucial component to his team’s ultimate success. And tonight, AC Fresh was the steady, secure player the Lakers needed. From contesting shots to making the clutch three, Alex always does the little things. LeBron said postgame, “AC is whatever we need. He’s a Swiss Army knife, to be honest … he can do it all, he just helps our ballclub in so many ways.”

Statistically speaking, the two contenders were evenly matched in terms of practically every element of the game. While they were dominant from the start, it was by mere inches that the 76ers stole the victory. The Lake Show continues their journey and will run it against the Detroit Pistons tomorrow night. Here’s to bouncing back, Lakers Family.

