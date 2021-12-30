LeBron Continues Dominance, Lakers Slip in Fourth

The Lakers (17-19) were in the second half of a back-to-back in Memphis following their win over Houston, Tuesday night. Despite dominating majority of the game, the Grizzlies used a fourth quarter surge to steal the victory away from the Lake Show by a final score of 104-99.

LeBron James once again shined on hardwood, posting 37 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks. LBJ tied a career-high in most threes made, hitting eight of his 14 attempts and also recorded his 10th double-double of the season (second against Memphis).

The outing marks the sixth-straight game James has scored 30-plus points and the 14th time this season he has scored 30-plus points (currently league leader).

Russell Westbrook earned his third-straight triple-double, finishing with 16 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds in 40 minutes. It is the eighth time this season Russ has posted stats good enough for a triple-double.

The Lakers had great success on both ends of the floor through the first half and most of the third quarter. With about two minutes left in the third frame, L.A. held a 13-point lead of 83-70.

That’s where the Grizzlies turned the tables and would go on to outscore L.A. 34-16 the rest of the way.

Despite the fourth quarter struggles, the Lakers had a chance to tie the game late, but could not find an open look. Extra passes would decimate the possession and L.A. would turn the ball over. Memphis would hit two free throws on the other end and seal the game. It was the fourth time this season the Lakers played in and split back-to-back games.

Ja Morant played a major factor in the victory for Memphis, scoring 41 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and the second 40-plus point double-double against the Lakers.

Malik Monk recorded another solid outing in his second straight start, finishing with 15 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. He has now scored 15-plus points in three straight games.

The Lakers will fly home tonight and open a five-game home stand when Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers make town this Friday on New Year's Eve.