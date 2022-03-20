LBJ Moves Up the Ranks, Wizards Spoil Celebration

On the second night of a back-to-back for both teams, the Lakers (30-41) found themselves in control for most of the game and at one point led by as many as 16 points. A furious comeback by Washington led to L.A.’s downfall, as the Wizards picked up the 127-119 win.

After producing three quarters of 30-plus points, the Lakers faltered in the final frame and were outscored 34-20. Kristaps Porzingis was at the center of the late rally, scoring 16 of his 27 points in the fourth.

The Wizards grabbed their first lead with about seven minutes left in regulation and finished the night on a 20-11 run.

For LeBron James, it was another game with another major accomplishment. On his ninth field goal of the night, James passed Karl Malone for second place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list (now has 36,947 career points and counting).

He finished the night with a game-high 38 points, on top of 10 rebounds and six assists for his 20th double-double of the season.

In addition to Bron, the other four Laker starters each produced a solid evening on the floor. Russell Westbrook earned his 26th double-double of the season with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and added eight assists, a steal, and a block.

Malik Monk contributed 17 points, three assists, and two boards, Stanley Johnson scored 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists, and Austin Reaves added nine points, with two rebounds and two assists.

All five starters played 25-plus minutes.

The Laker bench was led by Carmelo Anthony, who missed Friday’s game in Toronto due to a non-Covid illness. Melo scored 13 points on 5-of-10 from the floor and 3-of-6 from three.

Washington’s bench was just another factor in the Wizards comeback. They outscored the Laker bench 54-21.

L.A. will fly to Cleveland and prepare for a Monday night matchup with the Cavaliers.