Lakers Struggle Against Giannis and Assertive Bucks

It was never close as the Lakers (26-29) could not match up with the defending champion, Milwaukee Bucks, all night long. After giving up 78 points in the first half (most in a half all season), L.A. could not mount a similar comeback like they did just three days prior, falling to the Bucks 131-116.

It wasn’t a situation of the Lakers not hitting their shots. They were (finished 51.8 from the field and 31.3 from beyond the arc). But Milwaukee was lights out from all areas of the floor, hitting 54% from the field and 42% from three-point range.

The Lakers made a bit of a comeback in the fourth and outscored the Bucks 31-22 in the final frame, but it was all for naught as Milwaukee cruised to its 35th win of the year.

LeBron James led the Lake Show in scoring with 27 points, extending his 25-plus points streak to 20 consecutive games. James added eight assists and five rebounds in a 35-minute night.

Anthony Davis knocked down 8-of-10 from the field for 22 points and brought down nine rebounds to go with four assists and three blocks. Davis has now recorded at least a block in seven-straight games and three or more in four of those contests.

Malik Monk contributed 20 points and Russell Westbrook earned his 23rd double-double of the season, with 10 points and 10 rebounds on top of five assists.

Off the bench, Stanley Johnson and Austin Reaves provided the biggest sparks. Johnson finished with 16 points and six rebounds and Reaves knocked down 4-of-6 from the floor for 10 points.

Inconsistent play continues to be a sore subject as the Purple and Gold continue to look for ways to string together wins. An opportunity presents itself in a back-to-back situation as the Lakers will fly to Portland and take on the Trail Blazers tomorrow night.