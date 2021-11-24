Lakers Fall Short in MSG, LeBron Serves Suspension

A valiant comeback was not meant to be Tuesday night, as the Lakers (9-10) suffered their third loss of the five-game road trip in a 106-100 defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks (10-8).

New York led 10-0 within the first three minutes of the game and held their largest lead of 25 points at the halfway point of the second quarter. Despite the deficit, the Lakers closed out the first half on a 16-4 run to cut the Knicks lead down to 12.

Carrying over from the end of the first half, L.A. converted their first four shots of the third quarter to get within three. The Lakers would tie the game at 81 for the first time at the minute and a half mark of the third quarter.

Los Angeles would outscore New York 61-47 in the second and third quarters combined and found themselves down by two heading into the fourth.

The Lakers would get no closer as the Knicks and specifically Immanuel Quickley (12 points in the quarter, all from beyond the arc) would run away with the game and the win.

Los Angeles never led in the game and trailed by as many as 25 points for the sixth time this season. In the 72-game season last year, the Lakers had a total of six, 25-point deficits.

Russell Westbrook earned his fourth triple-double of the season finishing with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. 19 of his 31 points came in the third quarter.

Anthony Davis, who was feeling under the weather prior to tipoff, finished with 20 points and six rebounds in 34 minutes.

Avery Bradley provided a small spark at various points of the contest and finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Off the bench, Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk each had 12 points.

Former Laker, Julius Randle, earned his fourth double-double in the last five games, finishing with 20 points and 16 rebounds as well as five assists. Evan Fournier led all Knicks scorers with 26 points and hit 6-of-9 from three-point range.

Following an altercation in Sunday’s win with Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart, LeBron James was assessed a one-game suspension and fined. It was the first suspension and just the second ejection of LeBron’s 19-year NBA career. He should return to Wednesday’s lineup in Indiana.

The Lakers will close out their road trip Wednesday night when they take on the Pacers (8-11).