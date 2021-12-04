Lakers Closed Out by Clippers

After a good team win in Sacramento, a day off and the return of LeBron James, (23 pts, 11 reb, 6 ast) tonight’s matchup looked to be shaping up nicely against the Los Angeles Clippers. But things didn’t pan out and the Lakers dropped the game to the Clippers, 119-115.

The game stayed close, but the Clippers kept the lead with their accuracy from the line. They made 19 free throws in the first half alone and shot 87% to the Lakers 61%. And losing by such a small margin, their eight missed free throws could have cost them the game.

The first half was full of fouls and missed threes for this Lakers team. Both teams’ shooting improved significantly in the second half of the game, but the fouls stuck around for 48 minutes.

The Lakers were finding their shots, but it was difficult to find their groove with all the stoppage of play.

King James came back and worked to generate the offense for 36 minutes. He played some serious Bron Bully Ball and drove relentlessly to the hoop. At one point, he drove right by five Clippers.

Malik Monk (20) had a hot second half. He was cool to start the game, but the Microwave made sure he locked in and made the most of his opportunities.

The man with the most points in the paint this season, Anthony Davis, (27 pts, 10 reb) went 10-for-15 from the field. He and Russell Westbrook (10 pts, 9 ast) were speaking the same language out there on the floor and it was talks of “dish and throw it down.” In fact, with one minute to go Russ fed AD a lob to cut the lead to two.

The dunk was answered by Luke Kennard (19 pts) who went 5-for-8 from three. And then another three from Marcus Morris Sr. (21 pts) put the game away with seven seconds left.

Now, the team has the weekend off and will be back at home on Tuesday to face the Boston Celtics for the second time this season.