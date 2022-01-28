Davis’ Dominance Not Enough in Loss to Philly

The Lakers (24-25) found themselves without LeBron James, who was scratched from Thursday’s lineup after feeling soreness in his left knee during warmups. The King’s absence loomed large, as L.A. lost to the Sixers, 105-87. Lakers are now 5-8 on the season without LBJ in the lineup.

Philadelphia shot the ball well all night long and were especially better from three-point range (finished with 13 made triples). The Lakers finished 6-of-29 from beyond the arc, tying a season-low in made three-pointers.

Anthony Davis was the silver lining, in an otherwise forgettable game. AD recorded his 14th double-double of the season (first since Dec. 15 against Dallas) with 31 points on 14-of-21 from the field, 12 rebounds, and added four blocks, two steals.

Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk were the only other Lakers to hit double-digit points, as the eight other players who entered the game scored a combined 25 points on 25.0 percent shooting from the field.

Westbrook contributed 20 points, four rebounds and three assists and Monk added 11 points with five helpers and four rebounds.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers to victory with 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. On a positive note for the Lakers defensively, this was the first time in seven games Embiid did not score more than 30 points.

Unfortunately, the Cameroonian big man had some help from the likes of Tobias Harris (23 pts) and Tyrese Maxey (14 pts, 10 reb), who earned his first career double-double.

The Lakers are now 2-2 on the six-game road trip and will be right back to work tomorrow night when they take on the Charlotte Hornets.