Postgame Notes: Lakers 90, Suns 99 (Game 1 - 5/23/21)

Lakers can't find their groove throughout the game and lose in game 1 to the Suns 90-99.

Notes:

LeBron James had 18 points on 6-13 shooting and 3-7 from 3. He added 10 assists and 7 rebounds.

Anthony Davis had 13 points on 5-16 shooting and added 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Dennis Schröder had 14 points on 5-7 shooting with 3 assists, 2 steals, and 4 turnovers.

Andre Drummond had 12 points on 5-7 shooting and had 9 rebounds, including 7 offensive rebounds.

Alex Caruso added 10 points on 4-9 shooting.

Montrezl Harrell with 12 points, shooting 4-5 and going 4-5 from the line.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 7 points, shooting 1-7 from 3.

Points in the paint favored the Suns 44-52 and fastbreak points were 9-16 for the Suns.

Lakers were 17-28 from the line, to 10-12 by the Suns.

Turnovers end up 14 for each team, under the Lakers average and above the Suns season average.

1st Quarter: Knotted at 15 early in the game. Hot shooting from both teams with both over 50% shooting overall and at 50% from 3. 8 early points from LeBron including 2 3 pointers. Suns go on a 13-2 run and open a 17-23 lead. Quarter closes with the Lakers trailing 25-32. Lakers have dipped to 48% shooting overall and 33% from 3, while the Suns are 58% and 44%. Phoenix up 10-0 in fast break points.

Starters: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

Regular season meetings:

Lakers won 123-110 on 5/9/21 - Game Coverage



Lakers lost 94 -111 on 3/21/21 - Game Coverage



Lakers lost 104-114 on 3/2/21 - Game Coverage