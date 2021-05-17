Postgame Notes: Lakers 110, Pelicans 98 (5/16/21)

Lakers were able to go wire-to-wire for a 110-98 win over the Pelicans to close the regular season.

Notes:

LeBron James had 25 points, going 11-12 overall and 2-5 from 3. LeBron added 6 assists and 3 steals.

Anthony Davis had 14 points and 5 rebounds.

Dennis Schröder scored 12 points in the game after a hot start and added 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Andre Drummond had 13 points on 6-11 shooting along with 13 rebounds, including 5 offensive boards.

Wesley Matthews was a spark off the bench with 8 points on 2-5 from 3.

Kyle Kuzma with 8 points on 3-5 shooting and had 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 6 assists to go along with his 10 points on 4-8 shooting.

Both teams ended the game shooting 47% overall. Lakers shot 31% from 3 to 36% for the Pelicans.

Turnovers were a key part of the game with 9 for the Lakers to 21 for the Pelicans. Points off of turnovers was 23 for the Lakers to 9 for the Pelicans.

Lakers had 30 assists as a team, including 6 for LeBron and KCP, 5 for Caruso, and 4 for Schröder and Gasol.

1st Quarter: Lakers open a 19-14 lead halfway through the 1st quarter behind 10 early points by Dennis Schröder on 4-4 shooting. Lakers shooting 73% overall as a team to 46% for the Pelicans. Lakers continue to score throughout the quarter, leading by as much as 12. They close the quarter up 36-28. Shooting as a team for the quarter is 60%, with KCP shooting 3-3 along with Schröder's 4-4. Lakers are 4-6 from 3. Pelicans up to 55% shooting and 3-5 from 3. Lakers have 0 turnovers in the quarter.

