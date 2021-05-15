LeBron, AD & Lakers Grab Four Straight Wins

It’s been eight years since the Lakers have walked away with a victory in Indiana. That count reset today as the Lakers grabbed a 122-115 win over the Pacers this Saturday morning.

Today, the Lake Show got most of their guys back, with the exception of Alex Caruso. Indiana outscored the Lakers in fast break points and in the paint. But the Lakers still held a comfortable lead much of the match, that was until the fourth quarter with about three minutes left. Indiana was within one possession of the Lakers — then LeBron James (24 pts, 8 ast, 7 reb) took over and together the team orchestrated their fourth-straight win.

Yes, the anticipation has been building all week, but Lakers fans could finally kick back and breathe a little easier today as the King hit the hardwood and was back to his old ways: coming in clutch in the close and effortlessly dishing dimes. To no one’s surprise, he led the guys in assists. And when the opportunity presented itself, he drove fearlessly through three or four of Indiana’s guys to knock down the shot... like he never left. LBJ said postgame his ankle felt good, he said that it felt “much better.”

Burst through the ceiling, I'm feeling sublime. pic.twitter.com/5A8XTDWCtC — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 15, 2021

Six Lakers finished in double figures. The man that paved the way offensively and got going early was Anthony Davis (28 pts, 10 reb, 5 ast). Davis riled things up in the paint and went 9-for-18 from the field. But most impressive was his meticulousness from the line, knocking down all but one free throw. In fact, the whole team went 80% from the charity stripe — an edge they had over Indiana from start to finish.

AD on the way pic.twitter.com/gQANpzZeaT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 15, 2021

Dennis Schröder (14 pts, 4 ast) is another face that’s been missed on the floor, but the Menace also suited up this Saturday. Dennis looked a bit rusty, after being out two weeks due to COVID protocol, but was still able to establish some movement and rhythm on the offense.

And defensively, Andre Drummond (11 pts, 15 reb) was yet again a presence under the hoop. Drum had about one-third of the Lake Show’s total rebounds, another edge the team had over Indiana.

With all the team’s pieces beginning to fall back into place, the Lakers play their last regular-season game tomorrow against the New Orleans Pelicans. If they win, and Portland falls to Denver, the Lakers clinch the sixth seed and avoid the play-in games next week.

