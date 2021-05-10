Postgame Notes: Lakers 123, Suns 110 (5/9/21)

Anthony Davis was the catalyst for the Lakers on both sides of the ball and his 42 points take the Lakers to a 123-110 win over the Suns.

Notes:

Anthony Davis with 42 points, including 15-17 from the line, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks.

Alex Caruso had 17 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Andre Drummond with 6 points, but had 7 offensive rebounds and 10 rebounds overall.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 17 points on 4-9 from 3 and 5-5 on free throws. KCP added 3 steals.

Ben McLemore with 12 points on 4-7 from 3.

Lakers shoot 49% overall and 43% from 3 to the Suns 53% shooting overall and 44% from 3. Devin Booker was 5-14 on the night.

Lakers had a large margin in 3PM for most of the game, but end with 13 3PM to the Suns 11. KCP (4), McLemore (4), and Matthews (2) each with more than one 3PM.

Lakers led in rebounds 50-38 and 14-3 in offensive rebounds. Drummond led the way with 7 OREB. Lakers led 17-7 in second chance points.

Lakers got to the line going 32-41 as a team on the night. Anthony Davis was 15-17 on free throws.

Turnovers were kept under control with 13 for the Lakers to 15 for the Suns.

1st Quarter: Anthony Davis with an early 6 points on 3-4 shooting as the Lakers get out to a 13-4 lead. Suns open shooting 1-5 and have 3 turnovers. Lakers continue their strong play throughout the quarter and lead 30-19 after the 1st. Lakers hold the Suns to 35% shooting while themselves shooting 50%. Lakers with 9 FTA and 4 steals. Davis up to 12 points.

Anthony Davis with an early 6 points on 3-4 shooting as the Lakers get out to a 13-4 lead. Suns open shooting 1-5 and have 3 turnovers. Lakers continue their strong play throughout the quarter and lead 30-19 after the 1st. Lakers hold the Suns to 35% shooting while themselves shooting 50%. Lakers with 9 FTA and 4 steals. Davis up to 12 points. 2nd Quarter: After the Suns cut the deficit to 9, the Lakers push the lead back up to 13. Lakers getting to the line, but struggling to convert in this quarter, however they go on an 11-4 run in the middle of the quarter to get the lead back to 16 points. A late Suns flurry cuts the lead and the Lakers lead 59-47 at the half. Davis at 22 points. After a few turnovers early in the quarter, the Lakers end the quarter at 7 turnovers, to 9 for the Suns. Lakers up to 7 steals on the night.

After the Suns cut the deficit to 9, the Lakers push the lead back up to 13. Lakers getting to the line, but struggling to convert in this quarter, however they go on an 11-4 run in the middle of the quarter to get the lead back to 16 points. A late Suns flurry cuts the lead and the Lakers lead 59-47 at the half. Davis at 22 points. After a few turnovers early in the quarter, the Lakers end the quarter at 7 turnovers, to 9 for the Suns. Lakers up to 7 steals on the night. 3rd Quarter: Lakers build the halftime lead up to 18, 75-57, courtesy of an AD 3 pointer. Lakers keep a double digit lead for the entire quarter, matching their 18 point lead a few times until a Ben McLemore 3 pointer pushed the lead to 21 to end the quarter. Lakers lead 98-77. Suns shoot 56% in the quarter, but the Lakers shoot 63%. Lakers have 8 3PM in the quarter to 3 for the Suns.

Lakers build the halftime lead up to 18, 75-57, courtesy of an AD 3 pointer. Lakers keep a double digit lead for the entire quarter, matching their 18 point lead a few times until a Ben McLemore 3 pointer pushed the lead to 21 to end the quarter. Lakers lead 98-77. Suns shoot 56% in the quarter, but the Lakers shoot 63%. Lakers have 8 3PM in the quarter to 3 for the Suns. 4th Quarter: Suns begin the quarter on a run to cut the lead to 108-95. An extended 22-7 Suns run further cuts the lead to 115-108. Lakers hold off the Suns run to see out the 123-110 win. Lakers shoot 38% in the quarter to 65% for the Suns.

Suns begin the quarter on a run to cut the lead to 108-95. An extended 22-7 Suns run further cuts the lead to 115-108. Lakers hold off the Suns run to see out the 123-110 win. Lakers shoot 38% in the quarter to 65% for the Suns. Starters: Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Wesley Matthews, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso.

LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schröder, and Jared Dudley were not available to play.

Box Score

Highlights

Running Diary

Gallery

All Game Coverage

Previous meetings:

Lakers lost 94 -111 on 3/21/21 - Game Coverage



Lakers lost 104-114 on 3/2/21 - Game Coverage