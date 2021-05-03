Kuz Charges to a Lakers Win, but Falls Short

The Lake Show looked to grab the W tonight and everyone got involved, but with Kyle Lowry (37 pts, 11 ast ) and Pascal Siakam (39 pts, 13 reb)’s dominance, the win was out of reach. The guys converted 58 points in the paint compared to Toronto’s 48, but the Raptors preciseness from the arc and fewer turnovers and fouls might have been the Lakers fatal flaw. The guys finished 121-114 over the Raptors.

Everybody touches the ball, and Dre finishes it off pic.twitter.com/bhjj3miFle — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 3, 2021

It was Kyle Kuzma (24 pts) and LeBron James (19 pts, 7 rebs, 6 pts) that attempted the path to victory while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (10 pts) and Andre Drummond (19 pts, 11 reb) supported, but ultimately the Purple and Gold couldn’t close this game out. Alex Caruso was back in the house tonight and he showed up in his very AC-Freshness fashion. His presence on the floor was catalytic but not enough to pulverize the Lakers to a victory.

Starter Caruso taking it up another level pic.twitter.com/ep69lOLaoI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 3, 2021

Kuz and Dre were feeling it on the boards this evening and their grabs fed nearly 10 more points in the key than Toronto. King James’ forward thinking was moving the fast break along, but again Toronto knew how to turn it on elsewhere, and the Lakers didn’t account for the Raptors ability to lock it down from elsewhere.

Dre with the crafty pass for the AD slam



(: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/l7mzDFjJHu — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 3, 2021

Kuz Control led the team in points tonight and overall, the team shared the responsibility of putting up points, but their effort didn’t compare to Toronto’s overwhelming ability to close it down.

Kuz breaks out the reverse hammer! pic.twitter.com/1oUsndhZvH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 3, 2021

The squad will be back tomorrow and will look for redemption against Denver — catch you then.

Box Score

Running Diary

Gallery

All Game Coverage