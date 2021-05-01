Postgame Notes: Lakers 106, Kings 110 (4/30/21)

The Lakers offense stagnates in the 4th and they lose a 10 point lead to fall to the Kings 106-110.

Notes:

Anthony Davis scored 22 points on 9-19 shooting and had 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 5 blocks, including 4 in the second quarter.

LeBron James opens the game with 5 points in the 1st quarter, 3 coming from the line. He finishes with 16 points on 6-12 shooting, along with 8 rebounds and 7 assists and 2 steals.

Dennis Schröder had 8 points on 4-13 shooting, with 0-5 from 3, and had 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals.

Andre Drummond had 17 points and 7 rebounds, shooting 7-11 from the field.

Montrezl Harrell had 9 points on 3-4 shooting.

Ben McLemore had 12 points on 4 three pointers.

Kyle Kuzma had 30 points in their game on 4/2, but just 2 points tonight.

Lakers had 12 blocks as a team, 7 in first half.

Lakers led in bench scoring 23-15 in the first half. Kuzma and Harrell usually lead this for the Lakers, but both have 0 points in the first half, instead the scoring is coming from THT, Gasol, and McLemore. Game ends with Kings leading in bench scoring 47-37.

Lakers led in points in the paint, 34-22 in the first half, 54-32 after 3, and 66-44 for the game.

Lakers shot 7-28 (25%) from 3 point.

Turnovers were a problem for the Lakers, with 21 for the game.

For the first time this season, the Lakers lost a game that took place on Friday (9-1)

1st Quarter: Lakers feeding Drummond and he has 4 early points. LeBron's first point in his return comes from the stripe. Lakers trail 7-10. Lakers 0-5 from 3 and the deficit gets to 11-18. Kings lead grows to 15 and the quarter end with a late Lakers flurry to cut the score to 23-30. Kings with 4 3PM and the Lakers have 5 turnovers.

Lakers feeding Drummond and he has 4 early points. LeBron's first point in his return comes from the stripe. Lakers trail 7-10. Lakers 0-5 from 3 and the deficit gets to 11-18. Kings lead grows to 15 and the quarter end with a late Lakers flurry to cut the score to 23-30. Kings with 4 3PM and the Lakers have 5 turnovers. 2nd Quarter: Lakers start the second quarter shooting 3-4 with 2 made 3 pointers and cut the deficit to 32-34. Kings 1-5 to begin the second quarter. The shooting trend continues with the Lakers building a 50-44 lead while shooting 73% in the quarter to 29% for the Kings. Kings end the quarter on a 7-0 run and the Lakers lead at the half is 56-55.

Lakers start the second quarter shooting 3-4 with 2 made 3 pointers and cut the deficit to 32-34. Kings 1-5 to begin the second quarter. The shooting trend continues with the Lakers building a 50-44 lead while shooting 73% in the quarter to 29% for the Kings. Kings end the quarter on a 7-0 run and the Lakers lead at the half is 56-55. 3rd Quarter: After the Kings take a narrow lead, the Lakers have held a one to two possession lead through the first half of the quarter. Lakers are 1-5 from 3 in the 3rd, but 5-6 in the restricted area. At 6:11 left, it's 71-69. Lakers build the lead back to 10, 88-78. Anthony Davis was 5-8 in the quarter and Montrezl Harrell added 5 points.

After the Kings take a narrow lead, the Lakers have held a one to two possession lead through the first half of the quarter. Lakers are 1-5 from 3 in the 3rd, but 5-6 in the restricted area. At 6:11 left, it's 71-69. Lakers build the lead back to 10, 88-78. Anthony Davis was 5-8 in the quarter and Montrezl Harrell added 5 points. 4th Quarter: Kings with the more efficient offense in the 4th, shooting 58% to the Lakers 31% and the game is tied at 97. Kings build a 5 point lead and the Lakers had a shot at the end, but the 3 pointer misses and the Kings make a pair of free throws for the final 106-110 score line.

Kings with the more efficient offense in the 4th, shooting 58% to the Lakers 31% and the game is tied at 97. Kings build a 5 point lead and the Lakers had a shot at the end, but the 3 pointer misses and the Kings make a pair of free throws for the final 106-110 score line. Starters: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

Alex Caruso and Jared Dudley were not available to play.

Box Score

Highlights

Running Diary

Gallery

All Game Coverage

Previous meeting:

Lakers won 115-94 on 4/2/21 - Game Coverage