Postgame Notes: Lakers 107, Wizards 116 (4/28/21)

The Lakers had a tough shooting night and couldn't keep up with the Wizards to fall 107-116.

Notes:

Anthony Davis had 26 points, including 14 points in the 4th quarter. He added 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals.

Dennis Schröder had 13 points on 5-12 shooting. He added 8 assists and had 0 turnovers.

Andre Drummond had 17 points and 11 rebounds, including 4 offensive.

Montrezl Harrell had 12 points on 5-5 shooting in 17 minutes, but with AD playing the 5, didn't get more time on the court.

Kyle Kuzma had 11 points, but had 7 rebounds, including 4 offensive, and 8 assists.

Tough shooting on all 3 levels for the Lakers, shooting 44% overall, 30% from 3 and 62% on free throws.

Both teams attacked down low with the Wizards leading in points in the paint, 62-54.

Three point shooting didn't play a significant role in the game with the Lakers shooting 10-34 and the Wizards 6-18 from 3.

Lakers lose the rebounding battle, 49-61, after trailing 23-32 at the half.

Lakers weren't undone by turnovers with 10 on the night to 13 for the Wizards.

1st Quarter: Fast paced start to the game. Davis has 6 early points on 3-5 shooting, matched by Bradley Beal with 6 points, as the Lakers lead 14-12. After a brief 3 point lead by the Wizards, Lakers hold a narrow lead through the second half of the quarter. Quarter ends with the Lakers leading 35-31. Lakers shoot 60% overall, but 1-5 from 3. Andre Drummond and Anthony Davis each with 8 points.

After falling behind by 19, the Lakers go on a run and cut the deficit to 93-102. A few baskets down the stretch by the Wizards stem the momentum and they close out the game 107-116. Starters: Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dennis Schröder.

LeBron James, Alex Caruso, and Jared Dudley were not available to play.

Previous meeting:

Lakers lost in OT 124-127 on 2/22/21 - Game Coverage