Postgame Notes: Lakers 114 at Magic 103 (04/26/21)

Lakers overcome a tough 2nd quarter and clamp down in the second half to win 114-103 over the Magic.

Notes:

Lakers sweep the season series against the Magic.

Anthony Davis had 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks. Rhythm improved and he shot 8-15.

Dennis Schröder scored 21 and added 10 assists. He also led the team in plus/minus with a +23. He had 24 points and 6 assists in the first meeting with the Magic this season.

Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points on 7-10 shooting, grabbed 5 rebounds and also had 3 steals.

Andre Drummond had 13 points on 6-8 shooting and added 11 rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma had 14 points with 4 3PM and also had 7 rebounds.

Alex Caruso left the game in the 3rd quarter with back spasms and did not return. Caruso ended his night with 7 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 14 minutes of action.

Lakers shoot 11-31 from 3. Kyle Kuzma was 4-6.

Lakers do work down low. They lead in rebounds 53-36, 2nd chance points 19-6, and points in the paint 56-40.

Lakers allow 40 points in the 2nd quarter, but hold the Magic to 63 in the rest of the game.

1st Quarter: Anthony Davis with a strong start to the game, going 3-3 from the field, as the Lakers open a 16-9 lead. Lakers clamp down on defense for the quarter and at the end of the 1st lead 28-16. Lakers shooting 55% overall and 43% from 3, while the Magic shoot 27% overall and 29% from 3. Lakers lead on the boards, 16-10, and have only 1 turnover in the quarter.

LeBron James and Jared Dudley were not available to play.

Previous meeting:

Lakers won 96-93 on 3/28/21 - Game Coverage